If you haven't gotten on the plant-based meat bandwagon yet, there's no better time than this fall. From Burger King to Carl's Jr., fans are just loving all the meatless burgers available at fast food chains nationwide. But if you're looking to slow things down and enjoy a nice dinner with your loved ones at a cozy dining spot, you'll want to head to Denny's this season. Even though you might think of the chain as a breakfast go-to, Denny's new Beyond Burger might just make you skip the breakfast menu.

Denny's unveiled its partnership with Beyond Meat in an Oct. 28 press release, launching the first Beyond Burger in the Family Dining category. "We could not be more excited to announce this game-changing partnership with Beyond Meat," said John Dillon, chief brand officer for Denny's, in the press release. "As a company we strive to evolve with the tastes and demands of our customers and we knew finding a plant-based option that met our incredibly high-standards and taste expectations was critical in staying at the top of our game."

The new Beyond Burger features a huge hunk of faux meat at its center, and the patty is sandwiched between two pieces of multigrain buns. This vegetarian sandwich is garnished with all your fave toppings: Fresh sliced tomatoes and onions, crisp lettuce, pickles, American cheese, and All-American sauce. The best part about Denny's Beyond Burger is that you'll be able to make adjustments to your liking. According to Plant Based News, you can order the sandwich without the sauce and cheese to that's it'll fit into a vegan diet. You can also swap a Beyond patty into any other burger on the Denny's menu for just an extra $2. That's right — that means you can turn classics on the Denny's menu like the Double Cheeseburger or Spicy Sriracha Burger into plant-based meals. Don't forget, there's always the Build Your Own Burger option for those looking to get creative with their plate of faux meat.

John Greim/LightRocket/Getty Images

Ready to go plant-based and start practicing some flexitarian fine dining? Beginning Monday, Oct. 28, head on over to any Denny's locations in Los Angeles to get a taste of the Beyond Burger. Though it's not available in other cities yet, the restaurant chain will be rolling out the sandwich at at over 1,500 restaurants nationwide in 2020. I'd keep an eye out for more news regarding this exciting new menu item coming to a Denny's near you.

To celebrate the Halloween, Denny's is offering a free Beyond Burger (with the purchase of any beverage) on Halloween night, Thursday, Oct. 31, from 4 p.m. until 7 pm. Grabbing a free burger is the way perfect way to have a satisfying and filling dinner before heading out for a busy evening of trick-or-treating. BTW, the free Beyond Burgers deal is only available while supplies last in the Los Angeles locations. That means you'll want to get hold of this frighteningly good deal while you can so you can be on your way to a fabulous meat-less Thursday.