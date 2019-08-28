Even if it doesn't feel like it, sweater weather and its accompaniment of crisp mornings, crunchy leaves, and cozy flavors are just around the corner. I'll be the first to admit that while I'm all for pumpkin, cinnamon, and apple-infused everything, I'm not ready to say goodbye to summer just yet — which is why I'm so here for the fact that Denny's new lineup of sweet and savory bourbon-infused dishes gives you the best of both worlds. While Denny's new Apple Bourbon Pancakes and Crepes promise to be the sweetest way to start your autumn mornings on the right foot (or, in this case, flavor), you can get this deliciousness in your stomach before Labor Day comes around.

If you're a Denny's regular, chances are that you've already spotted the chain's new fall-forward menu since they unveiled it just over a week ago. On Tuesday, Aug. 20, the company shared a press release revealing that not only was it bringing back its Grand Slam (two eggs, bacon strips, sausage links, hash browns, and buttermilk pancakes for $5.99, just FYI), but that it was celebrating the end of patio season with some seasonal breakfast goodies that are all about the mouthwatering combination of the oak and caramel-forward flavors of bourbon paired with apples.

As someone who loves breakfast foods, I think the biggest struggle is figuring out whether I want to start my day with something sweet or savory. Luckily, with Denny's Big Bourbon Flavors menu, you can have the best of both worlds. The Apple Bourbon Pancake Breakfast first captured my attention and caused some serious cravings, due to the face that it's serving up two multigrain wheat pancakes that are made with a mix of flaxseeds, cinnamon, and brown sugar for flavor and texture, per press materials. As the finishing touch, your flapjacks will be topped off with a "creamy, caramel apple walnut bourbon sauce," which basically sounds like heaven if I'm being completely honest. To balance out all the sweetness and prevent you from being in a sugar coma for the rest of the day, the decadent pancakes will be accompanied by two eggs in your style of choice, crispy hash browns, and two strips of bacon or sausage links.

Courtesy of Denny's

Meanwhile, crepes fans will gravitate towards the Apple Bourbon Crepe Breakfast. You can either get the chain's signature crepe — which has been layered with vanilla cream and drizzles of the caramel apple walnut bourbon sauce — as an a la carte option or as a two-crepe breakfast complete with all the fixings of eggs, hash browns, and breakfast meat. Personally, I don't think you could go wrong either way.

Courtesy of Denny's

In addition to the Big Bourbon Flavors menu items, the chain is also acknowledging that fall is pretty much ubiquitous with pumpkins by bringing back their customer-favorite pumpkin pancakes. You can order these bad boys by themselves or, if multigrain pancakes aren't really your things, you can upgrade the flapjacks in the Apple Bourbon Pancake Breakfast to pumpkin pancakes for just 49 cents. Is there anything more autumnal than the combination of pumpkin, apple, and caramel? I don't think so.

Again, you can currently get any of these Big Bourbon Flavors menu items whenever the cravings hit at your 24/7 Denny's, so here's to making saying goodbye to summer a little sweeter.