Demi Lovato's Instagram Story About Taylor Swift Shuts Down Any Feud Rumors

Feud? What feud? Demi Lovato is here to make sure y'all know there's no bad blood between her and Taylor Swift. In the middle of Swift's drama with Scooter Braun in July, Lovato inserted herself into the narrative with words of support for Braun on her Instagram story. She had hired Braun as her new manger just two months prior in May, so she posted in support of him out of loyalty. Some Swifties came for her in response, leaving the status of Lovato and Swift's dynamic up in the air ever since. But Demi Lovato's Instagram story about Taylor Swift makes clear that she bears no ill will toward the "Lover" singer. She's living for her new album, in fact!

Swift dropped her latest album, Lover, on Aug. 23. Fans and celebrities alike have been posting about their favorite songs from the 18-track album in the time since, and Lovato is the latest to add herself to the celeb fan list. Lovato posted a clip of Swift's "Cruel Summer" to her Instagram story on Sept. 2 saying, "A jam" with the praising hands emoji.

She followed that story post up with a message directed at Swift that reads,

Life's too short for women to not support other women.. especially when women release great music. Great job @taylorswift.

The last time Lovato addressed Swift on the 'Gram was in July, when she spoke out in defense of Braun following Swift's Tumblr post about him owning her masters.

“I have dealt with bad people in the industry and Scooter is not one of them. He’s a good man," Lovato said on her Instagram story on July 1. "Personally, I’m grateful he came into my life when he did. Please stop ‘dragging’ people or bullying them. There’s enough hate in this world as it is."

She posted again, this time addressing the apparent criticism she received from Swift fans.

“Y’all can come after me all you want but I’m always gonna stay loyal to my team," she said. "I value loyalty more than most people in this world and if my name is gonna be brought into conversations I’m gonna stand up for myself and the ones on my team.”

Who knows what effect Lovato's words of support had on Swift at the time, but Swift responded positively to Lovato's support of her album.

Swift posted Lovato's Instagram shout out to her on her own Instagram story on Sept. 2, saying,

This is so awesome & put the biggest smile on my face. Thank you @ddlovato

We stan women uplifting women! It's good to see that Lovato and Swift are choosing to separate their opinions about Scooter Braun from their own relationship. Swift is justified in being upset about not owning her own masters, and it's clear that Lovato has a positive relationship with Braun. Those two different experiences don't have to inform how Lovato and Swift treat each other.

Plus, Swift reportedly plans on re-recording all of her old music so she can own it herself, so all's well that ends well, I guess!