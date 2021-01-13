Lovatics had an exciting 2020, to say the least, but Demi Lovato's Dancing With The Devil documentary series is about to blow 2020 out of the water. The hype around the 28-year-old's YouTube docuseries is palpable across social media, and for good reason. The singer made a huge comeback at the 2020 Grammy Awards, released several songs, and now, she's ready to show her fans how she made it all happen.

Lovato's latest project is about to take her biggest fans behind the scenes, showing them exactly what her life has been like over the past three years. Between opening up about her relapse, sobriety, being in the spotlight, and grappling with her relationships, Dancing With The Devil will explore every detail about the superstar's private life. "It’s been two years since I came face-to-face with the darkest point in my life, and now I’m ready to share my story with the world,” she said about the upcoming series in a press release.

Fans still have a lot of questions about the format of the series, its release date, and all the nitty-gritty details, but they're going to have to wait for the show's premiere for all the answers. Until then, scroll for the full breakdown on everything to know so far about Dancing With The Devil, including how to stream it as soon as its released to the public.

Demi Lovato's Dancing With The Devil Buzz

Buzz is circulating across social media for Lovato's new series, and it's coming from more than just her die-hard stans. Scooter Braun, Lovato's manager, posted about the upcoming series on Instagram, and YouTube promoted it via their official Twitter account. From the looks of it, YouTube's Twitter might be run by a Lovatic. Just a guess.

Demi Lovato's Dancing With The Devil Synopsis

The director of Dancing With The Devil, Michael D. Ratner, stated production started on the series back in 2018, but the themes covered in the four-part documentary are still relevant. "Demi’s willingness to explore the darkest elements of her life is going to leave the audience with a complete understanding of everything she’s been through and ultimately where she is going," he said about what to expect in the new series. No titles for the episodes have been announced just yet, but you can expect Lovato to cover her near-fatal 2018 overdose in-depth at some point.

Demi Lovato's Dancing With The Devil Release Date

Dancing With The Devil premieres on March 23 via Lovato's YouTube channel. The first two episodes will be available for free on March 23, and subsequent episodes in the four-part series will drop weekly, on Tuesdays.

Demi Lovato's Dancing With The Devil Trailer

Lovato has yet to release the trailer for Dancing With The Devil, but with the premiere date approaching, she's likely to drop a trailer soon.