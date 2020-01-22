David Dobrik's known for his wildly entertaining vlogs filled with pranks, experiments, and surprise celebrity cameos. And while it seems Dobrik films everything, he definitely doesn't. Sadly, his camera didn't catch his wacky, first encounter with the Biebs. David Dobrik's story about Justin Bieber tickling him in the club is absolutely ridiculous.

On Jan. 21, Dobrik appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and talked about the first time he met Bieber, and his account is truly bizarre.

Here's how it all went down: Dobrik was at Doheny Room in Los Angeles about a month and a half ago, and he saw Bieber across the room. "I saw him at the club and one of his friends was like, 'You're going to meet Justin' and I just remembered... everyone knows Justin Bieber. Like, everyone grew up, at least I grew up listening to his music, I know all about him. I was so nervous," Dobrik started.

"He walks over to me and I say, 'Hi, I'm David,' and he says, 'Hi, I'm Justin,' and I was like, 'I know!" Dobrik said nervously, as if he was reliving the night in question. "I was so excited."

"Then we're at the club just standing next to each other for a second and then he walks by me. He's going to get a drink," Dobrik continued. "He walks by me and he goes 'tickle, tickle,'" Dobrik said, tickling Fallon. "I swear to God. He said it out loud."

What makes the story even funnier was Dobrik's response: "I go, 'OK, cool.'"

Trust me fam, you need to see the live reenactment of the moment, because it is beyond hilarious (Fallon even helped). Watch starting at the 1:56 mark below:

Dobrik and Bieber are practically best friends now, and collaborate on videos. OK, just one video. But it was one for the books. Bieber took part in Dobrik's "Surprising People" series, where unsuspecting fans are surprised by their favorite celeb. Beliebers lost it every time.

Dobrik looked like he had the time of his life in that vlog. But, why wouldn't he? He is on "tickle, tickle" terms with Bieber.