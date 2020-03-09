Westworld's return to HBO comes at a critical time for the network. The series will conclude just as HBO Max launches in May of 2020, making the full season a selling point to potential subscribers. This is also the first time in a decade HBO has no Game of Thrones content either airing or on the horizon, which means that other series, like Westworld, need to step up and carry the load. Westworld apparently is going to take that literally, as Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss have cameos in Westworld Season 3.

HBO doesn't have any Game of Thrones content this year. No problem, Westworld will have some instead. Well, at least that's the word on the street from Entertainment Weekly.

The Game of Thrones showrunners are returning to HBO. Writer-producers David Benioff and Dan Weiss have cameos in the upcoming third season of Westworld. The duo will play technicians at Delos, the sinister company that manufacturers android hosts in the sci-fi drama series.

Unfortunately, that's all that can be revealed at this time. Westworld, like Game of Thrones, is a spoiler-phobic show, where the twists and turns are carefully kept under wraps. It's almost a little surprising that they even allowed this news to get out ahead of time.

HBO on YouTube

But then again, it's a natural pairing, one that fans of both shows have been clamoring for since Westworld debuted in 2016. Westworld posits a world of fantasy parks, where guests dress up in elaborate costumes and go on safari to violent eras of the past, where they can indulge in all the hedonistic pleasures, without worrying about their mortality.

Game of Thrones is set in precisely such a fantasy world. Westeros is of the feudal era instead of the colonialist ones of the Westworld or Raj World parks, more in the vein of Shogun World. The original Westworld movie even had a "Medieval World" park as one of the Delos destinations. The TV series has not let on if that exists in the world of the show, however.

But viewers already know they're going to get to go to one new park this season. "War World," where Maeve is now stationed, set in Vichy France in World War II. Perhaps there will be a few technicians viewers will get to meet there as well. After all, Benioff and Weiss know how to stage a battle.

Westworld premieres on Sunday, March 15, at 9 p.m. on HBO.