Danielle Brooks On The Controversial Dove Ad: "Thank You For The Apology, Because I Was Hurt By This"
It all began with an early morning social media scroll. What was supposed to be an informative glance at events taking place around the world escalated into hurt and pain for one actress. Danielle Brooks responded to the controversial Dove ad she found on social media, and her words on the issue are definitely making an impact.
In a letter for Lenny, Brooks — who has actually modeled for Dove in the past — described the footage she saw when the ad made an appearance in her feed. There were women on the screen, one of whom was white, and the other black. During the video, the black woman removed her brown shirt to reveal another brown shirt underneath. However, when the white woman removed her brown top, she had a white one underneath. Though something so simple, the video was extremely powerful. However, viewers — Brooks included — took offense to the apparent message behind the ad.
Brooks said in her Lenny essay,
Dove has since responded to the issue with an apology on Twitter.
The company said, "An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully. We deeply regret the offense it caused."
An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully. We deeply regret the offense it caused.— Dove (@Dove) October 7, 2017
Dove even provided a lengthier statement about the controversial ad.
The statement reads, "The short video was intended to convey that Dove body wash is for every woman and be a celebration of diversity, but we got it wrong. It did not represent the diversity of real beauty, which is something Dove is passionate about and is core to our beliefs." Have a look at the full message below.
October 9, 2017
The backlash for Dove's misstep continues to grow on Twitter.
People were definitely surprised a move like this happened with such a well-known company. Many users on social media seemed unforgiving in light of these actions.
your attempt to rebrand your racism with "your core beliefs" is tone deaf.— dookers (@newfomaniac) October 9, 2017
I hope the value & reputation of your company depreciates tremendously because of this 😘— .. Angel (@angelarnett_) October 9, 2017
A review your policies should incl. bringing more POC into the creative & mktg campaign process. Words & images mean things! #DoBetter #Dove— AKA Little Voice (@AKAlittlevoice) October 9, 2017
B.S. apology. Dove is the #1 co. selling skin lightening creme in countries where white skin is revered. They said what they said! #DoveAd— AKA Little Voice (@AKAlittlevoice) October 9, 2017
dove I really think you messed up big time... I'm white an you did mess, up— Lee (@dripkid435) October 9, 2017
Shame— Eduardo Alcon (@edualcon32) October 9, 2017
UNACCEPTABLE— raqui (@raquirosales) October 9, 2017
However, there were those who stood by the company.
Some people will continue to use the products and believed that Dove tried to correct its errors.
You still have my #love #Dove, just get more opinions, insight, and ideas next time, before releasing. In light of #currentaffairs think wisely and safely.— MsBSinNetSec (@MsLinux) October 9, 2017
No apologies necessary at all. I love ur products & greatly appreciate ur focus on beauty coming in all different shapes, sizes AND COLORS.— Pam W 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇲🇽 (@dallaspamela53) October 9, 2017
Better late than sorry. No harm done. A fault can be found in everything if we look carefully— Stress Factor (@Arabian_Raja) October 9, 2017
As someone who works in Advertising, I get the intent. The execution needed work.— Tanya (@somewhatfamous) October 9, 2017
I didn’t see it that way ... but applauding your company’s actions in making it right— Dani California🏄♀️ (@OnenonlydaniP) October 9, 2017
Brooks, though upset with the ad, did thank Dove for its apology.
We've experienced difficult times as of late — between the violent acts we've seen in Las Vegas, to the season of one horrific natural disaster after the other. Now, more than ever, we need to stand together and respect one another, no matter our race, gender, and so on.