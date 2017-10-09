Elite Daily
Danielle Brooks On The Controversial Dove Ad: "Thank You For The Apology, Because I Was Hurt By This"

It all began with an early morning social media scroll. What was supposed to be an informative glance at events taking place around the world escalated into hurt and pain for one actress. Danielle Brooks responded to the controversial Dove ad she found on social media, and her words on the issue are definitely making an impact.  

In a letter for Lenny, Brooks — who has actually modeled for Dove in the past — described the footage she saw when the ad made an appearance in her feed. There were women on the screen, one of whom was white, and the other black. During the video, the black woman removed her brown shirt to reveal another brown shirt underneath. However, when the white woman removed her brown top, she had a white one underneath. Though something so simple, the video was extremely powerful. However, viewers — Brooks included — took offense to the apparent message behind the ad.  

Brooks said in her Lenny essay,

Dove has since responded to the issue with an apology on Twitter.

The company said, "An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully. We deeply regret the offense it caused."

Dove even provided a lengthier statement about the controversial ad.

The statement reads, "The short video was intended to convey that Dove body wash is for every woman and be a celebration of diversity, but we got it wrong. It did not represent the diversity of real beauty, which is something Dove is passionate about and is core to our beliefs." Have a look at the full message below.

The backlash for Dove's misstep continues to grow on Twitter.

People were definitely surprised a move like this happened with such a well-known company. Many users on social media seemed unforgiving in light of these actions.

However, there were those who stood by the company.

Some people will continue to use the products and believed that Dove tried to correct its errors.

Brooks, though upset with the ad, did thank Dove for its apology.

We've experienced difficult times as of late — between the violent acts we've seen in Las Vegas, to the season of one horrific natural disaster after the other. Now, more than ever, we need to stand together and respect one another, no matter our race, gender, and so on.