Daniel Radcliffe Stars In ‘Beast Of Burden’ As A Drug Smuggler, Not A Wizard – EXCLUSIVE
There will be no foolish wand waiving or silly incantations on this plane. Daniel Radcliffe continues to break from his Harry Potter past by diving head first into deep range characters. In his latest movie, Beast Of Burden, Daniel Radcliffe plays Sean Haggerty, a pilot who must smuggle cocaine over the US-Mexico border. Much of the film is treated like a one-man show, showing a lone Sean Haggerty flying a small plane while emotionally grappling between a deal with the DEA, his loyalty to the Cartel, and his relationship with his wife back home. Elite Daily had the chance to speak with Radcliffe about his time working on the film and what fans can expect from this challenging role.
To summarize Beast Of Burden, Radcliffe says it's "a European Scandinavian thriller. It’s a very simple story about taking a guy from A to B and seeing how awful we can make that journey for him and hopefully that’s compelling to watch."
The film tells an edge-of-your seat, exciting story, as evident in the trailer below:
In recent years, Radcliffe has made his way from the big screen to the stage. In 2009, he starred in Equus on Broadway, a role that marked his change into adulthood acting. In 2011, he continued his time on the Broadway stage in How To Succeed At Business Without Really Trying, which was met with positive reviews.
Besides his roles on stage, Radcliffe is universally recognized as the star of the beloved Harry Potter series, which has continued to grow since Radcliffe's departure.
The Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them trilogy is the latest installment in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and I would be remiss not to ask Radcliffe about how he feels about the continuation of the franchise.
The magic and appreciation for Radcliffe undoubtably carries on as well.
From defeating the Dark Lord to smuggling cocaine to starring in a TBS comedy series, there seems to be no role too difficult for Daniel Radcliffe.
Beast of Burden is in select theaters now.