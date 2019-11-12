Dan Humphrey Wasn't Supposed To Be Gossip Girl, According To A Producer

For six seasons, fans of Gossip Girl remained in the dark about the identity of the mysterious, titular narrator. Finally, when the series finale aired, fans were finally let in on the big secret: "Lonely Boy" Dan Humphrey was the blogger and narrator all those years. But, it turns out that Dan Humphrey wasn't supposed to be Gossip Girl, and the original plan is super surprising.

Gossip Girl executive producer Joshua Safran revealed some new information about the original series at Vulture Fest on Nov. 10. He was asked why Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley) was Gossip Girl and he gave quite the candid answer. "I like to joke that Dan was Gossip Girl because I had left the show by then," Safran said. "Dan was not my intended Gossip Girl, so honestly, you'd have to ask someone else."

Safran explained that he understands the decision to make Dan Gossip Girl, but while he was working the show he "had his heart set on Nate."

"One of the writers realized that Nate had never sent a tip in to Gossip Girl, which is true at least through the end of Season 5," Safran explained. "Nate never sent a tip in through all of those episodes, which is when we're like, 'Oh, well then he's Gossip Girl.'"

Safran previously told Vulture that Nate had been a contender for Gossip Girl. But, he also revealed that before Nate Archibald (Chase Crawford) was considered, he wanted Gossip Girl to be Eric van der Woodsen (Connor Paolo). He said, "I always thought it was Eric until the end of season two, and I even guided it that way, but when the New York Post revealed it was Eric — and I still don’t know how that happened, I think they were just guessing — and we realized we couldn’t go down that road anymore, so we abandoned him."

Both Nate and Eric were always nice guys on Gossip Girl, so it's hard to picture either of them stirring up all the major drama that Gossip Girl did over the years. Dan, on the other hand, was a writer and so it makes sense that he was able to maintain such a popular blog for all those years.

While fans are still recovering from learning the true identity of the original Gossip Girl, they also have a new reboot series on HBO Max to prepare for. Safran also explained that audiences can look forward to a lot more diversity in this iteration. He said, "This time around the leads are nonwhite. There’s a lot of queer content on this show. It is very much dealing with the way the world looks now, where wealth and privilege come from, and how you handle that."

Safran also hinted at a secret "big twist" in the Gossip Girl reboot. But, the real question remains: Who is Gossip Girl in the reboot? Fans will likely have to wait a while to get that answer.