Now that August is just a few days away, DQ is celebrating treat yo' self season with the return of a customer-favorite Blizzard. There's nothing like the retailer's signature gravity-defying dessert to keep you cool and your sugar cravings at bay during the summer months, and Dairy Queen’s Snickers Blizzard treat is back to make the rest of the season even sweeter. Here's how to get your hands (or rather, your spoon) on the tasty treat before fall comes around.

If you're a Blizzard devotee, you might remember that people freaked out when Dairy Queen announced that it was pulling its beloved Snickers-infused treat back in 2016. Unsurprisingly, people were high-key devastated that one of the most classic Blizzards was making its exit. Fans even started a Change.org petition to bring it back, because it was just that good. Well, it sounds like DQ has heard its customers loud and clear, because the Snickers Blizzard is heading back to menus for the month of August.

According to press materials shared with Elite Daily on Monday, July 29, a spokesperson confirmed that the Snickers Blizzard Treat is "back by popular demand," along with an updated Blizzard that adds even more peanut butter goodness to the OG one. Both the Snickers Blizzard Treat and the new Peanut Butter Pie made with Snickers Blizzard Treat are available from now through the end of August at "participating DQ locations nationwide," which gives you about a month to go HAM on the addicting confections.

Courtesy of Dairy Queen

If you need a refresher, the Snickers Blizzard treat blends the chain's signature vanilla soft serve with a "rich chocolaty topping" and the satisfying mix of "roasted peanuts, chewy nougat, caramel, and milk chocolate" you know and love from the candy bar, according to the press materials. IMHO, few things are better in life than ice cream, chocolate, and peanut butter, and the fact that this Blizzard combines all three elements makes it sound like heaven in dessert form.

While I'm all for treating my tastebuds to some Blizzard nostalgia, the Peanut Butter Pie edition sounds even better than the original, if I'm being completely honest. Not only are you getting the same chunks of Snickers bars and the vanilla soft serve, but the 2019 upgrade also features a "smooth peanut butter topping" and graham crackers to tie it all together.

Courtesy of Dairy Queen

Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing at American Dairy Queen, said that the decision to release these two bad boys was a nostalgic one:

The DQ brand was one of the first QSR chains to combine SNICKERS with soft serve, so we’re thrilled to have the popular offering back on the menu, answering fans’ calls for the beloved flavor. The addition of the Peanut Butter Pie made with SNICKERS Blizzard Treat makes the return even sweeter.

It's not every day that a retired flavor makes its way back into rotation, especially one that was as beloved by fans as the Snickers Blizzard. Fans on Twitter are sharing their approval of the decision on the social media platform.

Again, both of these mouthwatering goodies are only available through the end of August, so I'd head to your local DQ sooner rather than later to start living your best life without further adieu.