Dairy Queen is bringing back a pastel-hued treat that'll brighten up your Instagram Feed. Dairy Queen's Cotton Candy-Dipped Cone is coming back soon for 2020, and the dreamy confection has already been spotted at a number of DQ locations nationwide. Ice cream fans, rejoice, because this whimsical baby blue treat will be available through the summer.

If you're a DQ regular, you know that the retailer doesn't mess around when it comes to its lineup of dipped cones, which range from the vanilla and orange-infused Dreamsicle Dipped Cone to the festive Butterscotch-Dipped variety. Last October, a number of Canadian Instagram accounts revealed that the retailer was apparently testing out a Cotton Candy-dipped offering up north — and unsurprisingly, people couldn't get over just how pretty it was with a hardened outside shell made from a sky blue cotton candy-flavored coating.

While the 'Gram-worthy confection wasn't available in the United States at the time, the head honchos over at DQ have finally decided to bring it stateside with an official roll-out planned for Thursday, March 19. Dairy Queen will be serving up the limited-edition Cotton Candy-Dipped Cone through the summer, and it's safe to say you'll definitely want to make sure your camera eats first for this treat while it's available.

Appearance-wise, the new cone features swirls of DQ's signature vanilla soft serve dipped in a blue cotton candy-flavored coating that hardens into a pastel-hued shell. Judging from the photos circulating Instagram, it's almost too pretty to eat. The key word being "almost," because tasters are raving about just how delicious the new dipped cone is.

You can order the new offering in your choice of small, medium, or large just like with the other dipped cones. The company says a small size of the dreamy dipped cone will only set you back $2.44.

The Cotton Candy-Dipped Cone will be officially making its nationwide debut on March 19 and it will be available throughout the summer. However, judging from the numerous posts of the dessert already popping up on Instagram, I'd recommend keeping an eye out for this sky blue creation on your next DQ run.