DaBaby is clearing up a rumor regarding his version of SpotemGottem's "Beatbox." When the rapper dropped his remix on Friday, Feb. 19, fans criticized him for seemingly dissing 17-year-old Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa in his lyrics. As it turns out, that wasn't his intention at all, and the real reason he name-dropped her will surprise you. You need to see DaBaby's response to rumors he dissed JoJo Siwa in "Beatbox Freestyle" because it clears everything up.

The drama started when fans saw DaBaby's "Beatbox Freestyle" music video, which showed him holding up a photo of Siwa while rapping the lyrics, "You a b*tch, JoJo Siwa (B*tch)." Obviously, without knowing anything about DaBaby or looking up the meaning behind the song, you'd think he was dissing her. A lot of Twitter users thought so, and that's why they called out DaBaby for mentioning Siwa when she's just 17 years old and most of her fans are young children.

Nikita Dragun defended Siwa by tweeting, "Dababy don’t play with my girl jojo siwa. put some respect on her name little boy." James Charles also weighed in on the drama, writing, "Can someone please explain why da baby is dissing jojo siwa when she’s 12 years younger, 10 times richer, and 2 inches taller than him."

When a fan said they didn't "Siwa" everyone was so mad at him, DaBaby responded by tweeting, "I don’t 'Siwa' they so mad either bae," using the Nickelodeon star's last name as play on words for "see why."

DaBaby's tweet was a hint toward the real meaning behind his lyrics. According to Genius, the rapper's nickname is JoJo, so he used "Siwa" as a homophone for "see why" because when the two words are put together, "JoJo Siwa" means "Jonathan see why." It's basically meant as a diss toward his haters.

On Feb. 21, DaBaby addressed Siwa directly, explaining he never meant any harm with his lyrics. "@itsjojosiwa my 3 year old princess is your number 1 fan. I bought her every product you have out. She think she you," he wrote. "Don’t let em trick you into thinking id ever have a problem with you. My word play just went over their heads. All love on my end shawty, Keep shinning!"

In the end, DaBaby's shoutout was all love.