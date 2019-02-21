There's nothing like stocking your shelf with all your favorite beauty products without breaking the bank, but it's not often these opportunities come along very often, if at all. While most beauty sales happen during long holiday weekends (while you're out enjoying BBQs and pool parties) or after the holidays (when you're broke from shopping for gifts), CVS' Epic Beauty Event couldn't come at a better time. The week-and-a-half long event is going on from right now until March 2, and trust me, this is the best time to save a ton of cash on some seriously good beauty products.

Here's how it works: Every day from Feb. 19, until March 2, CVS is offering one new deal on everything from skincare to hair care to makeup to manicure essentials. As if that wasn't enough, the retailer is offering you the opportunity to earn over $100 in ExtraBucks with your purchases, all of which can be spent on, well, more beauty products. Scroll down for a list of all the deals you'll want to mark on your calendar for the rest of the month. Not only will your wallet thank you, but your skin, hair, and nails will thank you too.

Feb. 19

On the 19th, you can save 35 percent off all Crème Shop products, which includes a ton of Instagrammable items, from skincare to makeup — including a range of Hello Kitty-themed beauty buys.

Feb. 20

Because you can never have too many face wipes, visit CVS Pharmacy on Wednesday, Feb. 20, to save 50 percent off Burt’s Bees Facial Cleansing Towelettes.

Feb. 21

Nobody has ever said, "I have too many pretty shades of nail polish." This Thursday, Feb. 21, get $2 off Essie nail polish and add yet another shade to your growing collection of lacquers.

Feb. 22

Inspired by K-beauty, JOAH's lip products are not only adorable, but they are $4 off at CVS this Friday, Feb. 22.

Feb. 23

I can't think of a better way to spend a Saturday than by saving 35 percent off any Peripera item. In case you don't know the brand, it's a Korean beauty brand with a lineup of super cute products with even better formulas.

Feb. 24

Buy any Freeman facial mask for $2.99 on Sunday, Feb. 24, and spend the rest of your Sunday celebrating self-care.

Feb. 25

Save 30 percent off all (already super affordable) Hask hair care products, and you'll be one step closer to shinier, stronger, longer hair.

February 26

Kickstart glowier skin when you pick up any EverPure sheet mask for just $0.99 each.

Feb. 27

Save a whopping $25 off Conair Infiniti Pro select products on this day, and get ready for a great hair day tomorrow.

Feb. 28

Bioré nose strips will remain my favorite OG beauty product forever. Purchase a pack of 8 for $5.99 on Feb. 28, and say goodbye to blackheads for good!

March 1

If "treat yourself" means "treat your hair" to you, then March 1, is your lucky day. You can purchase any L’Oreal Paris Studio hair care item for just $2.99.

March 2

And to end on a high note, CVS is marking all L’Oreal Elvive Reviver at just $3.99 each on March 2. Score!

You know what to do! Get to filling those calendars and adding your favorite beauty buys to those virtual carts STAT.