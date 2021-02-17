Just because you don't want to spend hundreds of dollars on makeup, doesn't mean you can't indulge your urge for a beauty shopping spree. From now through until March 13, 2021, you'll be able to shop your favorite drugstore brands for up to 50% off at CVS' Epic Beauty Event 2021. To keep you on your toes, the retailer will have different deals every week of the event, and this sale will span everything from makeup to hair care to skin care in stores and online.

While CVS is already the place to go for prime pickings of your favorite affordable beauty products, this event will take bargain-hunting to the next level. Every week of CVS' Epic Beauty Event will have a major discount on a few different brands from Sunday until Tuesday. Then, for the rest of the week, you'll be able to get $100 ExtraBucks Rewards on some beauty products. This is literally what winning sounds like.

To make the most of all the deals coming your way over the next month, I've laid out the full breakdown of each of the discounts happening every week. All you need to do now is get your calendar out and plan you drugstore trips accordingly. Just scroll below to make the most of CVS' Epic Beauty Event before it ends.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

For the week of Feb. 21, you can get all products from COVERGIRL, Essence, Garnier Whole Blends, Milani, Pop Beauty, Urban Skin Rx, and Invisibobble for half off.

The following week, starting Feb. 28, the 50% deals kick in for The Crème Shop, Burt's Bees, Carol's Daughter, Flower Beauty, St. Ives, and Wet Brush. This week is one of the more eclectic ones, as hair tools, makeup, and skin care items will all be featured — prime time for a full beauty bag refresh.

The last of the deals includes Pixi Beauty, Conair, The Crème Shop, and more. On top of all the other products featured, I'm totally taking advantage of this chance to snag a fancy new hair tool like Conair's Double Ceramic Barrel Weaver ($27, CVS).