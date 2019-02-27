With spring right around the corner, I've been on the lookout for refreshing sips that'll deliver both the buzz and the fizz I'm craving when warmer weather hits. So, naturally, Crispin’s new Pearsecco, which is the latest offering to jump aboard the recent trend of spritzer and sparkling wine-infused boozy beverages, caught my eye. Featuring a refreshing blend of bubbly Prosecco and fruity pear cider, this Pearsecco basically sounds like patio season in a can, so here's to serving up all the spring vibes.

With its launch nationwide on Friday, March 1, Crispin’s newest sparkling wine-imbued cider promises to give customers' tastebuds a tasty preview of warmer days ahead. IMHO, there's nothing like a glass of Prosecco to get you out of the winter lull, and the cider company's new Pearsecco is here to bring you the best of both worlds. While there's been no shortage of alcoholic drinks inspired by fruity flavors like peach and berries, I was pleasantly surprised to see a pear-forward libation join the lineup. The fruit is sweet without being overpowering, which makes it the perfect accompaniment to a bubbly sip like Prosecco, and TBH, it sounds almost too easy to drink.

According to a Crispin press release, the company was thinking the same thing when they analyzed recent Nielsen data findings, which discovered that consumer purchases of pear-flavored ciders were up 120 percent while Prosecco wines were up about 10 percent over the last year. Thus, Crispin Pearsecco was born, gifting us all "a marriage of pear-based cider with a bubbly Prosecco taste, offering a unique, crisp, yet dry taste."

Courtesy of Crispin

On March 1, the company will start rolling out these new alcoholic sips along with a wine-inspired variety pack of 12-ounce slim cans retailing for $16.99, per the press release. In addition to Pearsecco, you can also treat your tastebuds to the fizzy flavors of Crispin Rosé and Crispin Brut, which are ciders inspired by Rosé and Brut Champagne. If you haven't tried these yet and are wondering what that would taste like, you can expect the Rosé to feature notes of rose petals and hibiscus for a smooth, floral taste, while the Crispin Brut features an extra-dry finish, just like a Brut bottle of bubbly.

Courtesy of Crispin

"The release of Crispin Rosé was our first venture into wine-inspired ciders at the forefront of the rosé trend last year," Danielle Rappoport, director of Ciders, Mexican Imports and Flavored Malt Beverages, said in the press release.

She also explained the company's decision to craft this refreshing mash-up, saying:

"Both prosecco and pear-inspired beverages have seen strong growth in recent years. With the new Pearsecco flavor, we are continuing to appeal to cider and wine drinkers alike with yet another rendition of our fresh and modern take on cider."

While I love the idea of getting a variety pack, especially if you're buying for your crew and anticipating all the different palates or just want some variety for yourself, the company revealed that the Pearsecco cans will also be offered for purchase in separate six-packs come late spring.

In the meantime, the nine-pack variety offerings will be available at grocery and liquor stores nationwide starting on Friday, so raise a glass to starting your weekend off on the right foot. Cheers!