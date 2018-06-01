I'd like to start off by making a formal apology to all of the restaurant waitstaff I've royally pissed off. I really hate to admit this, but I'm totally one of those people that makes, like, a thousand changes to whatever I'm ordering. I know it's annoying, and I'm sorry — but whether I'm swapping out black olives, asking for no cheese, or adding a fried egg (to literally everything), I usually get exactly what I'm craving in the end. And that really shouldn't be a crime, should it? Anyway, now you can literally create your own lasagna at Olive Garden, and as you'd imagine, it's my dream come true.

Olive Garden's new create-your-own-lasagna deal has adorably coined the name "Lasagna Mia." And aside from the deal's charming title, it includes the ordering process of my dreams. According to the Olive Garden website, each customer starts out with one of their basic-yet-revamped four-cheese lasagnas, and then has the choice to add one of four different sauces, which include meat sauce, marinara, Alfredo, or five cheese marinara. For all of you indecisive kiddos out there, I know making choices can be super hard. But just remember, all of your deepest, darkest cravings will be satisfied at the end of this seemingly-tumultuous journey.

After taking the time to select a sauce, per the website, the customer will be able to add one of six unique toppings, which include garden veggies or cheese ravioli for free, or mini meatballs, chicken fritta, grilled chicken, or sautéed shrimp for a small additional fee. You can literally create this to your heart's content, and I am so here for it.

According to a press release, you can literally create 24 different kinds of lasagnas through this amazing deal. Yes, you heard that, 24 variations, baby. And the best part is that each order comes with unlimited soup or salad, as well as — you guessed it — BREADSTICKS. So, with a starting price at $12.99, this deal is seriously incredible. It's ground-breaking, honestly. Like, if you aren't hyped AF about this right now, I'm not entirely sure if we can be friends. Carb city, ready or not, here I come.

Olive Garden's Lasagna Mia deal is now available in all Olive Garden restaurants nationwide, according to a press release. However, it's only around for a limited time until July 22, so I definitely recommend getting your lasagna fix as soon as possible. I mean, who knows what could happen? Some carb-crazed person (such as myself) might eat all of the Garden's lasagna before it's too late. Then what will you do?

Olive Garden is coming in clutch right now and normalizing order customization. As you'd imagine, I am so here for it. What if I'm craving red sauce with my shrimp instead of Alfredo sauce? Or cheesy marinara instead of regular? The choice is entirely yours — and for that, I am eternally grateful. Olive Garden, you have stolen the key to my heart, as well as the key to my stomach. I could never ask for anything more.