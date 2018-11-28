Every year, my family designates one night in December to baking a ton of holiday cookies. I'm talking chocolate chip, gingerbread, powdery almond ones (I always forget what they're called), and, of course, sugar cookies. Sugar cookies are always my favorite out of the batch, because we get to decorate them with colored icing and piles of sprinkles. This year, however, I think I'll be bringing a new holiday treat to the kitchen. Why? Because Cracker Jack Holiday Sugar Cookie Popcorn is back — and it sounds just as delicious as the freshly-baked cookies that my family makes every winter.

Cracker Jack enthusiasts might already be familiar with the sweet holiday snack, because it's apparently been hitting the seasonal shelves for quite some time. However, I've never tried a bag for myself yet — so I'm really freaking excited (and I hope you are, too). PepsiCo announced the return of the cookie-flavored popcorn in a Nov. 28, 2018 press release amongst a handful of other holiday snacks, but the Sugar Cookie Popcorn definitely caught my eye first.

Between the snack's appetizing holiday packaging and its official flavor description, it seems like the perfect winter treat for anyone who'd like to experience the taste of cookies without actually baking them. Because, let's face it: The holiday season is a busy one, and sometimes, you don't have time to hunker down in your kitchen and bake dozens of sugar cookies. By purchasing a bag of Cracker Jack Holiday Sugar Cookie Popcorn, you'll have a chance to taste the holiday flavors without the mess.

Speaking of flavors, let's talk about the way this Cracker Jack popcorn tastes. According to PepsiCo, the treat consists of "candy-coated popcorn" that's adorned with red and green sprinkles. Based off of the snack's packaging, each piece of popcorn mimics the appearance of a classic holiday sugar cookie — and I'm so ready for a handful.

Apparently, the popcorn tastes just as good as it looks. Junkbanter, an online food blogger who knows the ins and outs about popular snacks, posted a review about the Holiday Sugar Cookie Popcorn. According to an editor's note at the top of his article, the review is from 2015. However, it was refreshed and republished in 2017 with product updates. Still, he made the snack sound irresistible — and after reading it, I want to try the popcorn even more.

In his review, Junkbanter wrote, "The glaze is smooth and identical to what one would expect from a caramel corn. The flavor is a sweet vanilla. Like, really sweet. I’d like to say too sweet, but it’s not any sweeter than I expected from a Cracker Jack product."

Here's what I have to say after reading his description:

If you also want your own package of Cracker Jack Holiday Sugar Cookie Popcorn, you can buy a four-ounce bag for a suggested retail price of $1.89, per PepsiCo. When you think about it, that's pretty cheap. Why not buy a few bags and stock up for the winter? Heck, I might purchase some and give them to my friends as stocking stuffers.

Regardless of how many I end up buying, it's safe to say that my freshly-baked sugar cookies are going to have a run for their money this year.