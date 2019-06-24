Now that the third season of Jessica Jones has officially dropped on Netflix, Marvel's slate of shows on the streaming service has reached its end. But although Netflix axed all of its Marvel series over the past several months, many fans are still holding out hope that the popular superhero shows could live on somewhere else. But while everyone is wondering could Jessica Jones Season 4 happen, Krysten Ritter offered up her thoughts on the show possibly continuing.

Last fall, Netflix shocked Marvel fans by abruptly cancelling Iron Fist, Daredevil, and Luke Cage. At the beginning of 2019, Netflix officially severed all its ties with Marvel television by also cancelling The Punisher and Jessica Jones. The third and final season of Jessica Jones dropped last week, and it marked the official end of Netflix's Marvel universe. However, fans still held out hope that the interconnected series may find a second life on another streaming platform. After all, Disney is about to launch its own streaming service called Disney+, which already has several Marvel shows planned, and Hulu has also expressed interest in possibly giving these shows a new home.

That all certainly sounds promising, but fans should not get too excited, because Krysten Ritter does not think she will ever play Jessica Jones again. Ritter told TVLine that she feels good about moving on from Jessica Jones now that the series is over:

Do I think I’ll play her again? I don’t think so. I feel like I’ve played her, you know? I feel really good about it. I feel good about closing the door.

Jessica Jones creator Melissa Rosenberg echoed Krysten Ritter's sentiments, referring to the series as a closed chapter and saying that she is ready to move on: "I feel like this is a really complete, closed chapter. I mean, never say never. But I feel ready to tell all new stories."

From those comments, it definitely sounds like fans should not expect Jessica Jones to come back to life in the future. The other big obstacle blocking Jessica Jones and the other Defenders shows from getting picked up by Disney+ or Hulu is that their Netflix deal reportedly bans other networks from using the characters for two years after cancellation. So Marvel fans may just have to say goodbye to the Defenders for good.

Thankfully, the final season of Jessica Jones brought the Defenders universe to a close on Netflix with a powerful finale. Spoiler alert: Don't read on if you have not finished Jessica Jones Season 3. The new season pits Jessica against psychopathic genius Gregory Sallinger, but in the end, her real foe is none other than her best friend and constant partner Trish Walker. After Trish becomes too emboldened by her new superpowers and begins murdering evil people, Jessica is forced to stop her friend and makes the heartbreaking decision to finally send Trish to the Raft. In the show's final moments, Jessica nearly gives up her superhero life to relax in Mexico, but instead resolves to stay in New York and continue helping people.

It is a fitting end for the character of Jessica Jones, which is good since it sounds like we will not be seeing her again.