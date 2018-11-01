You guys, it's time to start making your holiday wish list because I've found the perfect present for you and all of your friends. Do you love wine? Do you usually have more than one glass? Then you are probably going to love this giant wine glass. Costco is apparently selling a nearly 4-foot-tall wine glass for the perfect pour.

According to Delish, Costco's massive wine glass is 46.4 inches tall and is not available for purchase on Costco's website. Elite Daily reached out to Costco for more information about the reported 4-foot-wine glass but did not hear back at the time of publication. There aren't many ways to improve a wine glass, except by making one that's big enough to live inside of. That's basically what Costco seems to have done to make all of your happy hour dreams come true (just remember to always drink responsibly).

Costco shoppers have been taking pictures of the king-sized wine glass during trips to the store and posting the images to social media sites such as Twitter and Instagram. I still have yet to see one of these bad boys out in the wild, but one shopper posted a photo of the incredibly huge Costco wine glass to Instagram as recently as the end of October. That gives me hope that I might be able to find one (or two, or three, or four) in time for the holidays. According to a photo posted to Twitter, the roughly 4-foot wine glass costs $79.99. That's no small chunk of change, but anything goes when it comes to living your best life.

I can't promise that this amazing wine glass is going to be available at all Costco locations, but you could start by calling around to nearby stores to find out for sure. If you strike it lucky and find one, ask someone at the store to put the wine glass on hold for you until you can arrive to buy it. Per tweets about the glass, it appears that it also made in an appearance at Costco during the 2017 holiday season.

So maybe you can't actually climb inside of the cup, but this is seriously the biggest glass (of any kind) that I've ever heard of. Remember those My Size Barbie dolls for the '90s that you always wanted? It's kind of like that, but you're an adult and this is for wine. For comparison's sake, I'm only 63 inches tall. This wine glass is almost as big as me. I'm going to need some kind of crazy straw to be able to drink from Costco's almost 4-foot-wine glass. Additionally, I have no idea how many ounces of wine this gargantuan glass can hold.

This gift might be a little difficult to keep a secret at your work holiday party, but it's definitely going to be my go-to gift this holiday season. I need this wine glass. I know the holiday season is all about buying gifts for friends and family members, but, uh, I'm going to splurge on myself this year. I'm just haven't figured out quite yet where in my tiny kitchen that I am going to store this behemoth wine glass.