With Hollywood's biggest night right around the corner, Coppola Winery is making it easier to sip like the stars during your Oscars watch party. Inspired by the coveted gold statue, the limited-edition Coppola Academy Awards gold wine bottles for the 2021 Oscars are literally so pretty — and you'll definitely want to repurpose them once your wine night is over. Of course, these bottles are perfect for an Oscars viewing experience if you're at least 21 years old, but the gold color really pairs with any 'Gram-worthy experience you want a little vino for.

For the fifth year in a row, the Family Coppola Winery is pairing up with the Academy Awards to release two specialty blends to celebrate the iconic awards show, meaning you could potentially be drinking the same wine as your favorite stars come April 25. For a limited time, you can purchase either a Chardonnay or a Cabernet Sauvignon (or both) that are reserve 2019 vintages from Sonoma County, feature a 14.5% ABV, and promise a "nice complexity" in flavor. While both wines are on the more expensive side, they come encased in limited-edition shiny gold-colored bottles (which are inspired by Oscar statues, of course) and promise to be a glam addition to your decor — say, a vase for a few long-stem flowers — once you're done with your wine.

Speaking of wine, white wine drinkers will enjoy sipping on the "balanced and bold" Chardonnay, which isn't too sweet and features flavors of stone fruit and white peach. You can also expect notes of oak on the nose as well as apple and yellow fruits on the palate for a celebratory sip that's very drinkable. The 93rd Awards Chardonnay, which is from Russian River Valley in Sonoma County, retails for $69 and can be purchased on the Family Coppola Winery website or from Wine.com.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Want to toast the end of award season with a red wine in hand? The 93rd Awards Cabernet Sauvignon from Sonoma County's Alexander Valley is both earthy and spicy and features a full and robust body. Retailing for $79, this wine offers concentrated blackberry and ripe plum flavors that are complemented with notes of mocha and vanilla caramel to lift it. Aroma-wise, you can expect hints of blueberry, dark cocoa spice, and mocha toffee, for a special-occasions sip that'll be a treat for all your senses.

Both wines are only available for a limited time, so don't sleep on purchasing a bottle to brighten up your viewing party come Sunday, April 25.