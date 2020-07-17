Shopping sustainably has only grown in popularity and importance over the past few years. As part of a larger initiative to reach zero carbon and waste, Converse just revealed its most sustainable shoe yet. The Chuck Taylor All Star Crater, retailing for $95, is made from recycled materials and will be available for purchase on July 23.

“The Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Crater is part of NIKE, Inc.’s Move to Zero journey toward zero carbon and zero waste,” read a press release shared with Elite Daily. “In turning trash into a beautiful new articulation of the Chuck Taylor All Star, Converse achieves at least 40% recycled content by total weight marker.” This new shoe is made of 100% recycled morphlon blend and sustainably-sourced polyester. The Crater foam outsole not only has a funky speckled look, but it's also partially made from recycled Nike Grind rubber and foam scraps from repurposed shoes.

Described by the brand as “perfectly imperfect,” the Chuck Taylor Craters have all the timeless style of Converse’s classic hightops in an entirely new style. The toe-cap, foxing tail, and pinstripe you’ve come to associate with Converse are all still present. However, the Craters have some super cool updates beyond sustainability. The shoe will only come in three styles: hero charcoal/chambray blue, black/chambray blue, white/chambray blue. Each has a speckling of other colors giving them an extra pop.

Courtesy of Converse

This collection joins NIKE’s overarching plan to reach zero waste and carbon. In 2019, the company announced that it hoped to be 100% sustainable by 2025. And the Chuck Taylor Craters show the first steps Converse is taking as it continue to utilize sustainable materials. While these shoes still aren’t 100% zero waste, Converse and Nike are taking meaningful steps in the right direction.

Courtesy of Converse

Although there is definitely more sustainable news to come from Nike, this is a significant first reveal by Converse. If you can’t wait to get your hands on Converse’s most sustainable shoes yet, be sure to mark your calendar for July 23, when the Chuck Taylor Craters will drop on Converse.com.