Is there anyone who doesn’t become addicted to Converse sneakers in middle school? OK, maybe I was a bit late to the rodeo, and the love affair really starts a lot earlier. But that illustrates my following point even better: the famed brand is a great holiday shopping stop, because it’s universally loved by many people of all different ages. Whether it’s The Classic Chuck, Chuck 70, high top, low top, platform or slip-on, you’ll find the perfect fit for anyone, thanks to an array of choices the brand offers. And Converse's 2019 Black Friday sale will make the shopping process even more enjoyable (and affordable).

Every Black Friday, the brand gives shoppers a 20% discount on all of Converse's new items and further reduces clearance item prices. And this year, before Black Friday even begins, the brand is giving shoppers a kickstart by offering 25% off select shoes as a part of their Cyber Week Preview sale. Simply add your fave picks to your digital shopping cart and use the code "CYBERCON19" at checkout to secure the discount. The pre-sale is happening now and ends Friday, Nov. 29 at 3 a.m. ET. While the details for the actual Black Friday sale have yet to be announced, it's likely to mimic years past and begin once the preview sale ends.

Not that you needed any extra motivation to check out some of these sweet deals below, but the brand is also Millie Bobby Brown-approved. The young actress collaborated for a second time with the footwear brand for a limited-edition collection. So if you’re a secret Santa to a Stranger Things stan, for instance, what are you even waiting for?

For a limited time only, you can cop this leopard print Lucky Star Converse. Pulled straight out of the archive, this print will help you hop on the animal print trend if you haven't already (or it'll just further contribute to your animal print obsession).

Add the perfect amount of shine to any festive outfit this holiday season with these colorblocked sneakers. The pair features panels of different shades of pink and red in metallic suede for a soft yet durable statement shoe. The best part? You can snag them for just $65 (as opposed to the original $90) during the sale.

If you didn't know, Converse was originally touted as a Basketball sneaker brand. With these Converse Made It To The Top sneakers, the brand is returning to its hoop-shooting roots with these leather, high arch, chevron sneakers.

You won't want to wait to get your hands on these '70s-esque, corduroy, mustard yellow sneakers for just $48, which typically retail for $65. A sweet vintage find, these kicks have several five-star reviews, so if you like 'em, scoop 'em up now — plenty of other people do, too.

If you've ever imagined a Converse shoe with a chunky, lugged sole, similar to a snow boot, then you're in luck. The brand released these Lugged Leather Chuck Taylor All Stars just in time for the cold winter months. The shoes boast a durable leather outsole with a soft fleece lining to keep your feet dry and warm. The best part? You're saving $20 off the original price.