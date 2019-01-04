Colton Underwood was never at the top of fans' lists of who should be the next Bachelor, but ready or not, here he comes. The former NFL player has already caused a frenzy among Bachelor Nation thanks to his antics seen in the season trailer, and now he's finally explaining one of the teaser's biggest moments. Colton's quotes about his Fantasy Suite episodes and that reckless jump will definitely pique your interest in the 26-year-old's journey to find love.

ICYMI, the Bachelor Season 23 trailer is basically no different from its predecessors, showing the women gush over Colton's attractiveness and the fun that some group dates entail. It takes a dramatic turn when the focus on Colton's virginity grows and he speaks about the importance of sexual intimacy in a relationship. Of course, there are inevitable clips of the women arguing with each other, but what really inspired a slew of tweets was the scene of Colton ditching host Chris Harrison and vaulting himself over a fence, presumably to escape cameras.

While many assumed that the jump happened while the show was still filming at Bachelor Mansion, Colton confirmed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he jumped over the fence during Fantasy Suite week. Any Bachelor fan knows that these camera-free overnight dates are pivotal in the relationship between the lead and a contestant, and as seen before, they can sometimes make or break a Bachelor's opinion of a woman, or vice versa. Although having sex in the fantasy suite isn't guaranteed or mandatory, the show's editing team loves to play up dimly lit shots of beds and roses and imply that the pair will definitely consummate their relationship.

Given that Colton is vocal about being a virgin, viewers were already anticipating this stage of the season. Now that he has admitted that its pressure caused the dramatic escape, I have my popcorn ready.

Speaking to THR, Colton said about the moment:

Fantasy Suites week was the biggest week in the whole entire journey. The jump was the most emotional and the most physical that I had to be the entire season. I will also say that fence jump is the most pivotal moment. That was a game-changer. That night changed how everything went.

Seemingly taking the role of the cool uncle that'll ease Colton's nerves about sex, Harrison told THR that the Fantasy Suite concept didn't shift because of Colton's situation. Colton has also teased that he broke away from tradition throughout the season, saying:

I sort of changed the game in a unique way. I think it's going to be unexpected for some people, but it's also something that people are going to have an interest in and really find out more toward the end... I pushed the production of this show just as much as they pushed me and allowed me to grow as a human being. I gave them a run for their money — quite literally — and I think they made me a better person. I hope at the end of this they can think that I made them better as well.

So, the bad news is that we have to wait nearly two months to finally see how and why that jump happened, but the good news is that it sounds like it may be worth it. Season 23 of The Bachelor premieres at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 7, on ABC.