If you're sick of hearing couples gush about how they just "know" their partner is The One, I'd highly recommend checking out Colton Underwood's quote about his future with Cassie Randolph for a surprisingly refreshing take. "There is no certainty right now. I mean we're not engaged, we're not married," the former star of The Bachelor told Entertainment Tonight on March 31. "I love her to bits and pieces and I think that for us, we just need to keep communicating and having those open conversations with one another. I mean, we're just taking it day by day right now."

Did you get that, people? You can be totally in love with someone and still not be sure about your future together. Don't be ashamed of a little uncertainty.

Underwood recently revealed he and Randolph briefly split in August 2019. “To put it very frank, after the show, we realized we weren’t communicating as well as we once did,” he told People on March 25. “Nobody was forcing us to talk about real things going on, so we let a lot of things build up.” Luckily, the split didn't last long. Just two days later, Underwood said, “It was like, ‘I miss you!’'

Later, in a March 31 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Underwood explained how trying to force an element of certainty into their relationship contributed to their brief split.

Underwood's lax attitude is seemingly a direct response to the issues that caused his breakup with Randolph last year. "I put a lot of pressure on our relationship when I was always defending it or I was overcompensating and trying too hard. I was almost pushing her away by trying to bring her closer," Underwood shared. "I was saying, 'No, we'll be fine. We'll be engaged by this date. We'll do this, we'll do this, we'll do this.' And it was sort of overwhelming her all over again. "

Since then, Underwood has made a conscious effort to take the pressure off and let them take their relationship slow. "We decided that we're not moving in together until we're married. So, we have that to look forward to in the next step into our relationship," he shared. "But as far as like, timeline, we still talk about her finishing school and this and that."

Here's to hoping they continue to appreciate each other and embrace the uncertainty of their future together.