If you were wondering how he's been holding up since splitting from Cassie Randolph, Colton Underwood's Instagram comment about breakups proves the former football player is at least ready to laugh about it. The comment in question took place on an Instagram posted by former Bachelor star Sean Lowe on June 7. The post served as a promotion for the premier of ABC's The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever. The first episode, which aired June 8, is a condensed version of Lowe's season, which just so happens to also be how he met his wife, Catherine Giudici.

Lowe hilariously posted a picture of himself down on one knee proposing to a woman who is clearly Giudici from his season's finale, but blurred out Giudici's face. "Tomorrow night, my entire season is airing in a condensed 3 hour format for Bachelor G.O.A.T. Really excited to share my journey with you all," Lowe wrote. "Also excited to get that 15 minutes of fame back I’ve been desperately searching for for the past seven years. No spoilers please." Lol!

According to Us Weekly, Underwood made an obvious reference to his recent split from Randolph by reportedly commenting on Lowe's post, "Hopefully you are still with her!” (The reported comment in question seems to have been deleted.)

In response to Underwood's reported comment, Us Weekly claimed fans apparently replied telling him it was “too soon” to be making jokes about his split. Honestly, I'm going to go ahead and respectfully disagree with anyone who may feel that way. If the guy's ready to laugh off some of the pain, then let him!

Underwood announced his split from Randolph on May 29. "Its been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends - and that’s okay," Underwood wrote alongside a black and white picture of himself and Randolph taken from behind as they stare out into the ocean. "We both have grown immensely and been through so much together - so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us."

Randolph responded by commenting two red heart emojis, making it clear she's cool with her ex.

As far as announcements go, Randolph announced the split the same day by posting a carousel full of pictures of herself and Underwood throughout their time together. "First off, I want to say this is one of the hardest things I have had to share as neither one of us is quite ready to talk about it yet. However, because our relationship is such a public one, our silence on the matter has been speaking for us," she wrote in the caption. "Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there. I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each others back. Always."

Underwood responded by commenting one red heart emoji.

Clearly, the two have ended things on the most civil of terms. Here's to hope they're able to do whatever they need to do in order to move on.