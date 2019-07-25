For any of you Riverdale fans out there in need of some details on the split of two of your favorite actors, I come bearing information. It turns out Cole Sprouse reportedly broke up with Lili Reinhart. "Their relationship has always been up and down," an insider told E! News on July 24. "They split this time after an argument while on their break from filming. Cole decided to end the relationship." Elite Daily reached out to reps for both parties and did not hear back in time for publication.

I mean, before we go hating on Sprouse. Let's face it. In every breakup, there's someone who ultimately has to pull the trigger and, in their case, it just so happened to be him.

On the bright side, the same source told E! News that their breakup doesn't necessarily mark the end of the road. In fact, the source believes the exes are probably going to get back together in the near future. "Now that filming is happening again, it is very likely they will mend the relationship and get back together," the source told E! News. "They spend A LOT of time together on set." Caps lock "A LOT"? OK, source. You have my attention.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

OK, so why would they get back together? Well, it seems like a Ross-Rachel they just can't help but want each other no matter how hard they try not to type situation. "They have a lot of chemistry and it's hard for them to deny that they truly care about each other," the source explains.

This all being said, the source maintains that the two are currently broken up. But reconciliation is reportedly a conversation on the table as the source mentions that the Riverdale stars are "on better terms and are talking about the future."

Fans are reportedly not the only ones rooting for a reconciliation. No, the source adds that the rest of the Riverdale cast is also reportedly "rooting for Cole and Lili." I mean, TBH, I don't know much about how close the cast actually is, but as an outsider it seems like they're pretty tight. I could see how a breakup between two of their besties could rock their close group dynamic.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So, yeah. It's easy to understand why the rest of the cast might want them to get back together, but the source told E! News that they'll still be fine even if their friends don't wind up together again. "No matter what the outcome is, they will all still be friends," the source told E! News.

In the meantime, the source told E! News Reinhart, Sprouse, and the rest of the Riverdale cast are all reportedly committed to making things as low-key and not awkward as possible. "The cast all try and make light of the situation with jokes on set," the source told E! News. "It is a very close-knit family and so they try and brush their issues under the rug because they have to spend a lot of time together."

Ah, only time can tell what will happen next.