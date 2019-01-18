Say what you will, but in my personal opinion, nothing says "I love you" quite like a decadent dessert... especially if there's chocolate involved. And just in time for the single most romantic holiday of the year, national ice cream chain Cold Stone is bringing every typical after-dinner sweet treat to the next level. If you haven't already heard about Cold Stone Creamery's Chocolate Cupcake ice cream for Valentine's Day 2019, it's totally changing the game. They're about to bring your V-Day date to a close in the sweetest way possible.

Starting on Jan. 9, Cold Stone Creamery will be offering a totally new (and highly tantalizing) ice cream treat, known as Chocolate Cupcake ice cream. According to the press release, it tastes just like you're biting into a creamy chocolate cupcake, but alas, it comes in the form of ice cream. I haven't tried it yet — but let me tell you — it looks out of this freakin' world.

Chocolate Cupcake ice cream will be featured in one of the chain's latest Ice Cream Creations, called Life is all Cupcakes & Ice Cream. According to the press release, the latest flavor will be hand mixed with crumbly Oreo cookies, creamy chocolate fudge, and — of course — whipped topping. Not only does it sound like it tastes amazing, but it's incredibly picturesque. I mean, just look at it.

Danggg.

If you think you might be more in the mood for some sort of cake, on the other hand, I highly recommend buying yourself one of Cold Stone's Cupcakes Make The Cake ice cream cakes. It features several layers of the new Chocolate Cupcake ice cream along with layers of moist red velvet cake, whipped topping, and Sweet Cream ice cream. All of that is then delicately wrapped in a rich Fudge Ganache, and IMO, it sounds like everything I could ever want.

In a press release, Sara Schmillen, the Vice President of Marketing at Kahala Brands (Cold Stone's parent company), said Valentine's Day is all about chocolate, so they wanted to take classic cupcake up a notch by repurposing it in the form of ice cream. Definitely not a bad idea on their part, if you ask me!

In the press release, Schmillen said:

Valentine's Day is synonymous with chocolate, and we're having fun with that. This year we've taken a classic chocolate cupcake and made it even more decadent by reimagining it as a super-premium ice cream. There are all types of love out there to celebrate this Valentine's Day and we excited to be part of those celebrations.

Chocolate Cupcake ice cream and Life is all Cupcakes & Ice Cream will be around through March 5, according to the press release, so you have definitely a little bit of time to enjoy it while it's around. The Cupcakes Make The Cake Valentine's Day Cake, however, will only be available through Feb. 14, so you'll want to get it while you can. Regardless if you bring it to a date, a Galentine's Day brunch, or if you simply want to treat yourself, it's a definite must for V-Day this year.

Don't get me wrong — I'm all about good-old fashioned cupcakes, but Cold Stone has clearly brought them to another level. Eat their latest cupcake-inspired flavor in the form of ice cream, in an ice cream creation, or mixed into a red velvet ice cream cake. Either way, it sounds heavenly as heck. I'm definitely feeling the love right now.