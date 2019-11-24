Just days after confirming that they are indeed still together, Cody Simpson proved that he and Miley Cyrus are stronger than ever as they rang in her birthday together. The Australian singer took to social media to celebrate the milestone with a sweet message that made it clear how he feels about the "Slide Away" hitmaker, and it's definitely putting those split rumors to bed once and for all. I'm definitely shipping this pair even more now, because Cody Simpson’s Instagram for Miley Cyrus’ 27th birthday is #CoupleGoals.

On Saturday, Nov. 23, Simpson took to social media to gift his girlfriend and fans alike a special message in honor of the occasion. In the black-and-white video, the couple can be seen taking a selfie in the bathroom while laughing together. It was a simple yet playful and intimate moment, and the 22-year-old appeared to allude to that with his caption, writing, "Happy birthday baby. Thanks for being you." He also shared a selfie with his other half on his Instagram Story, writing "Bday Angel."

While the pair have been doing long distance while Cyrus recovers from vocal cord surgery followed by surgery for tonsillitis last month, it appears that he did fly to Nashville from Los Angeles to help her ring in her 27th. Simpson could be seen sitting alongside Miley and her family in photos and videos posted to Instagram by Cyrus and her older sister, Brandi.

Simpson's birthday message comes after a report from OK! Magazine that claimed that they were "taking a break." However, multiple sources have since come forward saying that while they're doing their own thing at the moment, they're still very much together.

"Miley and Cody have their separate lives," an inside source reportedly told People about where they're at right now. "Cody had to stay in L.A. but has visited Miley in Tennessee. They have a very easy relationship. They see each other when they can, and when they are apart, things are good too. This works for both of them."

Instagram/Cody Simpson

A source recently told E! News that their work schedules are partly to blame for them taking some physical space from each other at this time. However, it apparently has no, bearing on their feelings for each other.

"She has a busy schedule and a lot of work commitments that have kept them apart," the source reportedly told the publication. "But when they are together there's no doubt they are crazy about each other."

Luckily, Simpson has been very understanding about all that Cyrus has on her plate at the moment, according to the insider.

"Miley always made it clear to Cody that she likes to have freedom and he always understood the dynamic of the relationship," the source continued. "They have been friends for years and will always be, and are currently fine and on great terms."

Simpson's latest Instagram is the reassurance that fans need that this couple isn't going anywhere in the near future, and I wouldn't be surprised if we see even more of their usual PDA-packed photos and videos resume shortly on social media.