While there are a handful of Super Bowl ads that are beyond funny, there are also several that make me feel hella warm and fuzzy. And, as usual, Coca-Cola is coming in hot this year with the feel-good commercial that I personally really needed right about now. Not only is it cheerful and heartwarming, but it's also incredibly relevant, touching upon the importance of inclusion. So in case you haven't seen it yet, Coca Cola's 2018 Super Bowl commercial celebrates diversity, and is appropriately titled "The Wonder of Us." There's absolutely no doubt in my mind that you'll want to hug everybody in the room after watching it.

The premise of the ad, "The Wonder of Us," is pretty clear from the opening line: "Theres a Coke for he, and she, and her, and me, and them. There's a different Coke for all of us." In order to promote the fact that Coca-Cola celebrates optimism, diversity, and inclusion, the ad includes diverse language and visuals, depicting different races, backgrounds, and genders. Basically, what I'm kind of thinking at this point is: Coca Cola for President, 2020... am I right? Soda 4 Prez.

Coca-Cola on YouTube

The innovation and beauty behind the commercial can be credited to Alma Har’el, the ad's director, as well as Wieden + Kennedy Portland, the creators, according to a press release. This is the 12th consecutive year that Coca-Coca has advertised during the Super Bowl, and this year, their spot will premier during its fourth quarter of the game... If you make it that far without falling into a deep food coma first. But honestly, I would stay up just to see it, and I won't judge you if you decide to call everyone you've ever met after watching. It really made my heart burst into a million tiny pieces.

Per the release, "The Wonder of Us" is the first of many national television spots that are set to come out over the course of 2018. Coca-Cola's brand new platform, “A Coke for Everyone,” is the latest addition to the company's One Brand strategy. "A Coke for Everyone" is going to unite their signature drinks — including Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Coca-Cola Life — as a single trademark brand. They plan to evolve "A Coke for Everyone" parallel to the Olympics Games and NASCAR's Daytona 500. Each ad will evoke varying tones and imagery, but all of them are planned to highlight iconic moments. What else does the perfect ad need?

Stuart Kronauge, the Senior Vice President of Marketing and President of USA Operations of Coca-Cola North America, explained the importance behind the commercial's message. He said,

The Wonder of Us celebrates the things that make us unique and reminds us that there’s a Coke for each and every one of us. There's a different, delicious Coke – glass bottle or mini can; zero sugar or original taste – for every occasion and every unique individual.

So, the bottom line is this: If the overwhelming consumerism or negative vibes of the Super Bowl has you feeling a little down, Coca-Cola's ad (though it's still a commercial) actually manages to provide all of us with the love and thoughtfulness that I personally needed to kick off 2018. Lines such as "No feet have wandered where you've walked" is just so perfect and beautiful, which definitely gets me excited for Coca-Cola future ads to come out in 2018. Because honestly, message like "A Coke for Everyone" is vital RN.

