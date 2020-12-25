Netflix is kicking off the new year by dropping the latest installment of Cobra Kai a few days early. Although the sequel to the 1980s The Karate Kid film series wasn't scheduled for release until Jan. 8, the streaming service announced on Dec. 24 that Cobra Kai’s Season 3 premiere date will now be moved up to New Year's Day. Here's what to know about the 10-episode season, which you can now stream post-New Year's Eve hangover.

When Netflix drops Season 3 on Jan. 1, 2021, fans can expect to see Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprise their roles as former rivals Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, who are now adults and dealing with the ghosts from their pasts. While the 10-episode third season "finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel (played by Xolo Maridueña) in a precarious condition," the focus quickly shifts.

When John Kreese (played by Martin Kove) threatens the dojo by taking over as sensei and "manipulat[ing] his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance," the pair are forced to team up, according to Netflix's official synopsis.

In short: "The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance," promising plenty of drama and higher stakes than in the past two seasons.

In addition to Macchio, Zabka, Kove, and Maridueña, viewers can also expect to see Courtney Henggeler, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, Peyton List, Yuji Okumoto, and Tamlyn Tomita appear as different characters on the season.

While another Karate Kid alum — Elisabeth Shue — hasn't been confirmed and didn't make any appearances in the Season 3 trailer, it wouldn't be surprising if Ali also joins the cast considering that Season 2 ended with Johnny receiving a Facebook friend request from her.

Fans will have to stream the show to find out what happens, but showrunners Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg will be making an appearance on the Jan. 1 edition of The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast to discuss the new season. With Netflix confirming the show through Season 4, it's likely Season 3 will contain plenty of big moments and unresolved storylines that will set the stage for next season.