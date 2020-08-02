Cleaning Sucks, But These 34 Products Make It SO Much Easier

Cleaning is probably never going to be at the top of anyone’s list of fun things to do on a Saturday — or any day, for that matter. But at least you can lighten the load with these 35 products that make cleaning easier and faster. They’re not going to make the dirt and grime magically disappear, but they will make it simpler to show them the door.Multitasking products are essential when you’re putting together your cleaning arsenal, and I can’t say enough about this multitasking three-in-one stick vacuum. It’s super lightweight, great for all kinds of floors, and converts to a hand vac when it’s time to tackle your upholstery and stairs. And it’s really affordable, too. Speaking of multitasking, these ingenious microfiber mop slippers trap dust while you go about your everyday routine — fun, functional, and ideal for those of us who’d rather not lift a finger while we clean.From grout scrubbing tools to a UV sanitizer that makes it easy to eliminate the germs on your phone to a unique cleaning goo that gets in between the spaces of your computer keyboard — this list has a little bit of everything to help you clean up your act... without having to go to a lot of work.

This Stick Vacuum That Transforms Into A Hand Vacuum Eureka 3-In-1 Stick Vacuum $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Compact and lightweight, you can easily tote this stick vacuum all over your home and use it for a variety of jobs, since it quickly converts into a hand and stair vacuum. Suitable for both hard floors, carpet, and upholstery, it boasts powerful suction and comes with a crevice tool to get to those hard-to-reach places.

A Wood Polish That'll Make Your Furniture Sparkle Howard Products Wood Polish & Conditioner $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Condition your your furniture and make it shine with this wood polish made from a blend of beeswax and carnauba oil, and enriched with (delicious smelling) orange oil. It restores moisture, reduces the appearance of scratches, provides a protective coating, and brings out the natural beauty of the wood grain.

These Scrubbers That Are Totally Resistant To Odor Peachy Clean Silicone Scrubbers (3-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon These silicone scrubbers have one major advantage over their cellulose cousins: They dry quickly to inhibit the growth of mold and mildew, which means they'll smell fresh and clean, even after dozens dishwashing sessions. Even better — they're great for removing stuck-on food without damaging your cookware.

This Easy Way To Get The Grime Out Of Your Dishwasher Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner (6 Uses) $6 | Amazon See On Amazon We count on our dishwashers to whisk away food and grime night after night, but when do we ever clean our dishwashers? Now you can, with these dishwashing tablets that remove residue and buildup, so they can clean all your dishes and glasses more effectively. Just drop one in once a month and you're all set.

These Slippers That Let You Clean While You Dance It Out Catsayer Mop Slippers (5 Pairs) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Just take a walk around your house in these mopping slippers and you will have cleaned your hard floors without even trying. The slippers are outfitted with microfiber loops that attract dust and hair and lock it in — so you can throw the slippers in the wash when you're done doing the cha-cha in every room of your home. Each order comes with five pairs in five different colors.

The Clog Buster That's Pre-Measured To Eliminate The Guesswork Green Gobbler Drain Dissolver $12 | Amazon See On Amazon With a formula that's designed to blast through hair, soap, and paper, as well as those tough-to-bust grease plugs, this clog dissolver gives you ultimate convenience: The two-application bottle is pre-measured, so you know exactly how much to pour in. Safe for most plumbing and septic systems, it's odorless and non-caustic.

This Quick Way To Clean Your Blinds Hiware Window Blind Cleaners $8 | Amazon See On Amazon This blind cleaner makes short work of an annoying task. The three "arms" slip neatly between the blinds, where the microfiber sleeves easily attract dust and dirt. And since the sleeves are machine-washable, you can use them again and again.

A Spray Cleaner That Makes Grout Sparkling White Again Rejuvenate No-Scrub Grout and Tile Cleaner $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Make tile and grout look like new with this powerful grout cleaner that uses enzymes to break down trapped dirt, grime, and bacteria, while removing discoloration. It's safe to use on any finish, and all you have to do is spray — no scrubbing required. Plus, the enzymes keep cleaning long after you spray, so that tile surface will actually remain clean.

The Scrubber That Cleans The Tight Spaces In Your Bathroom Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Clean sink fixtures and other tight spaces in your bathroom and kitchen with this power scrubber. The battery-operated head oscillates 60 times per second and features pulse and continuous scrubbing options, so you can can effortlessly get rid of grime and mildew.

The Brushes That Attach To Your Drill To Power Drill For Deep Cleaning Holikme Drill Brush Power Scrubber $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Speed up your cleaning chores with these scrubbing brushes that attach to your power drill, so you can thoroughly clean anything from the shower, to countertops, to car wheels — without having to wear out your hands. This set comes with three medium-bristle brushes: a round brush, a flat brush, and a smaller brush.

The Pet Hair Remover That's So Easy To Use JW GripSoft Pet Hair Magnet $9 | Amazon See On Amazon With a 7-inch rubber blade, this pet hair remover attracts and removes fur from soft surfaces like upholstery and clothing quickly and easily, so you can enjoy time with your canine or kitty, without worrying about the fallout. The three grooves on the blade collect the hair, and you can easily rinse after use.

A Squeegee Broom That Will Get All The Pet Hair Off Of Your Hard Surfaces FURemover Squeegee Broom $15 | Amazon See On Amazon When your furry friend is shedding like crazy, this squeegee broom is just what you need to clean up all that hair off of hard surfaces and carpet. The rubber blade collects and holds the hair, then washes off easily so you can make another pass. The telescopic handle extends from 36 to 60 inches, making it easy to reach under beds and couches.

A Brush That Gets Leftover Lint Out Of Your Dryer Vent Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Brush (2-Pack) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Brush away tons of lint with these dryer vent cleaning brushes that feature long, bendable handles. Guaranteed to keep your dryer working efficiently (and to prevent lint on your next load of laundry), they can also be used on other nooks and crannies, like your refrigerator coils and that narrow space in between your stove and your cabinets.

The Magical Cloth That Removes Water Rings From Furniture Guardsman Water Mark Remover Cloth $5 | Amazon See On Amazon This furniture cloth magically removes any marks or rings on wooden surfaces caused by water, alcohol, and heat. And it gets better — this little miracle cloth can even get rid of latex paint and permanent marker, while concealing any minor scratches. Use it on metal and chrome, too.

A Pumice Stone That Removes Toilet Rings Pumie Toilet Bowl Ring Remover $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Cleaning the toilet is probably everyone's least favorite household chore, but this pumice tool makes it go by so much faster. It has just the right amount of abrasion to remove rings from limescale and mineral deposits, but it won't damage porcelain. Plus, it's environmentally safe, and can be used on drains and fixtures too.

A Microfiber Mop That Makes Floor Cleaning A Cinch O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This mopping system makes cleaning the floor so much less laborious, thanks to the bucket's pedal-operated wringing system and built-in splash guard. The mop itself features highly absorbent microfiber rings and a pivoting, triangle-shaped head for reaching into corners and other tight spaces.

This Unique Gel That Deep Cleans Your Keyboard ColorCoral Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Cleaner $8 | Amazon See On Amazon The spaces in between the keys on your keyboard can get pretty gnarly, but this cleaning goo is a foolproof way to remove dust, fuzz, and bits of grime, without the risk of damage. This uniquely formulated gel molds into all those narrow spaces to effortlessly trap and lift away dirt. It's reusable, biodegradable and can also be used on cameras and other electronics.

These Drain Snakes That Easily Remove Clogs Vastar Drain Snakes (3-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon For getting rid of clogs in a hurry, these affordable drain snakes are a no-brainer. The flexible, skinny sticks fit into kitchen and bathroom drains and feature tiny barbs that catch and remove hair, food, grease, and soap clogs of all varieties. They're environmentally friendly and each order comes with three.

The Scrubbing Gloves That Make Doing The Dishes A Breeze MITALOO Dishwashing Gloves $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from germ- and mildew-resistant silicone, these dishwashing gloves feature scrubbing bristles, so you can make short work of post dinner cleanup, without having to use a sponge or scrub brush. And they're not just for dishes — use them to scrub countertops, bathtubs, or any other surface that needs cleaning.

A Shower Scrubber That Makes It Easy To Reach Every Corner OXO Good Grips Extendable Tub and Tile Scrubber $14 | Amazon See On Amazon With a handle that telescopes from 26 inches all the way up to 42, this shower scrubber makes it easy to clean both low and high, without having to crouch down or haul out a step ladder. The scrubber head is gently abrasive and antimicrobial, and the triangular shape is specifically designed to reach into every corner.

These Silicone Scrubbers That Are Perfect For Cleaning Your Stove Peachy Clean Silicone Scrubber (3-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Remove stuck-on food and grease from your stove with these ingenious cooktop scrubbers. Made from 100% silicone, they're tough enough to deep clean but gentle enough to not cause damage. Plus, they'll resist mold, mildew, and odor over time, so you can use them again and again.

The Burner Covers That Will Keep Your Stove Clean As A Whistle Sunny Town Stove Burner Covers (8-Pack) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your gas range spic and span with these Teflon burner covers that guard your stove from grease spills or pots that boil over. Heat-resistant up to 500 degrees, they can be trimmed to size, and once they get dirty — just stick them in the dishwasher or rinse with soap and water. Each order comes with eight covers.

The Microfiber Cleaning Cloths That Can Clean Just About Anything AmazonBasics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths (24-Pack) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Perfect for cleaning just about any hard surface, these microfiber cleaning cloths instantly trap dust and dirt when used dry, but you can also wet them to wipe down countertops, or use them to whisk away water without leaving streaks behind. They're reusable and machine-washable, so they'll last you through years of household chores.

The Case That Keeps All Your Batteries Organized The Battery Organizer $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If all your batteries are in a junk draw among forgotten house keys, loose change, and takeout chopsticks, this battery organizer is for you. With room for 93 batteries of different sizes, the case keeps everything in order, so you can find just the battery (or batteries) you need. Plus, it comes with a battery tester, so you can be sure it's good to go before inserting in your device.

A Scrub Brush That Makes Your Garage Floor Look Good As New BOOMJOY Floor Scrub Brush $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Deep clean your garage floor, patio, or deck quickly and efficiently with this two-sided floor scrubbing brush. It features scrubbing bristles on one side and a squeegee blade on the other, so you can scrape away set-in dirt and whisk away any liquids. The telescopic handle extends from 32 to 50 inches, giving you plenty of length to reach under patio furniture and anything else.

A Steam Cleaner That Works On *Everything* Bissell Shot Hard Surface Steam Cleaner $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This steam cleaner can be used to deep clean just about any surface: Use it to quickly "scrub" shower tiles, sanitize floors, or run it over upholstery to restore it to like-new condition. The cleaner comes with a measuring cup and a variety of head attachments, so you can take on any task. Bonus: You can also use this as a steamer to remove wrinkles from clothing.

The Set Of Tiny Cleaning Tools For Tiny Cleaning Jobs LeeLoon Hand-Held Cleaning Tools Set (6 Pieces) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Perfect for detail work, this household cleaning tool set is great for tidying up in between major cleaning sessions. It includes a nesting broom and dustpan set that's ideal for cleaning up crumbs, three grout cleaning brushes, and one brush specially designed to clean the grooves in your window tracks (brilliant). All have easy-to-grip handles so you can maneuver them around in tight spaces.

The 2-In-1 Window Cleaning Tool That Makes Glass Sparkle Unger Professional Window Cleaning Tool $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Cleaning the windows is no one's idea of a good time, but the results are worth it, thanks to this easy-to-use window cleaning tool that'll make them sparkle. Delivering better results than a paper towel, it's designed with a microfiber cloth to wet and scrub the window, plus a squeegee blade to remove the water once you're done. After cleaning, the scrubbing sleeve comes off, so you can throw it in the wash.

These Scrubbing Brushes All Your Reusable Straws GFDesign Drinking Straw Brushes (15-Pack) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've gotten on the reusable straw bandwagon, straw cleaning brushes are a must have. Made with durable nylon bristles, they fit easily into stainless steel or silicone straws where they remove every last bit of lemonade pulp or smoothie leftovers. They're BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, and — just like your straws — totally reusable. Each pack comes with 15.

The Air Purifier That Also Eliminates Germs With UV Rays Guardian Technologies Germ Guardian Pluggable Air Purifier & Sanitizer $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Remove airborne pollutants, allergens, and odors with this ingenious air purifier that also features a built-in UV-C light for eliminating germs. And unlike many purifiers, it's ultra-compact and plugs directly into the wall — much like an old school air freshener. And since frequent air filter replacements aren't required, it's cost efficient too; just re-up on the UV-C bulb every 10 to 12 months.

These Net Cleaning Cloths That Last Way Longer Than Sponges Top Clean Dish Washing Net Cloths (3-Pack) $6 | Amazon See On Amazon These net cleaning cloths are designed to make even the toughest baked-on messes history, yet they're soft enough to not scratch or damage. They dry quickly and they're durable too, lasting up to seven times longer than a regular sponge. The reinforced edges keep them from unraveling, and they wash easily in either the dishwasher or the washing machine.

These Air Purifying Bags That Use Charcoal To Neutralize Odor MOSO NATURAL Air Purifying Bag (3-Pack) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Remove unwanted odors the natural way with these linen air purifying bags that get their power from activated charcoal. They're a fantastic way to keep rooms smelling fresh — without the use of fragrances — and they also absorb moisture to prevent mold, must, and mildew. Set them in the sun every two months to "recharge" and they'll last for up to two years.

The Device That Sanitizes Your Smartphone And Other Small Items IVSO Cell Phone Soap $37 | Amazon See On Amazon Your smartphone is a petri dish of germs, but this phone sanitizer uses the power of UV light to make it much more hygienic. It only takes six minutes and is also perfect for sanitizing any other high-touch household and personal items, like car keys, credit cards, AirPods, and jewelry.