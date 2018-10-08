Halloween is right around the corner, which means it's time to start thinking about "BOOsy" beverages to sip on during your upcoming costume parties. While there are tons of pumpkin-flavored options to choose from (hello, PSL), there's also a new soda flavor that'd be perfect for a spooky cocktail. I'm talking about Cinnamon Zero Sugar Coca-Cola, a festive fall sip that'll be the go-to mixer at your Halloween bash. Whether you're making a boozy drink out of the new flavor or sipping it straight from the bottle, it'll put you in the autumn spirit.

I know, I know... some people think about Christmas when they think of cinnamon flavors. That'll come in time, though. Right now, my mindset is on Oct. 31 — and warm spices remind me of autumn. That's why I'm so excited to give Cinnamon Zero Sugar Coca-Cola a try. According to a press release, the new flavor was released on Oct. 8 (aka *peak* spooky season). But depending on where you live, you might have a hard time trying it. Why? Because Cinnamon Zero Sugar Coca-Cola is only available in the United Kingdom. So, if you're hoping to make a trip across the pond between now and 2019, you can give it a try.

I say "between now and 2019" because the limited-edition flavor will only be on sale until the end of the year, according to a press release. If you look on the bright side, that gives you a pretty good excuse to treat yourself to a London vacay for the holidays, right? (Right!) If you do hop on a plane and head to the United Kingdom for a sip of Cinnamon Zero Sugar Coca-Cola, you can find it stores nationwide. The flavor is available in 500-milliliter and 1.25-liter bottles, so stock up.

What are you waiting for? Book your vacation in pursuit of cinnamon-flavored soda and embrace the spicy fall flavors.

Alec Mellor, Marketing Manager at Coca-Cola Great Britain, talked about the new flavor in a press release. (Of course, he related the beverage to Christmastime — but my mind is currently in Halloween mode. Sorry, not sorry.)

Mellor said, "Since launching Coca-Cola zero sugar, we’ve introduced an exciting addition of new flavours to the range. For a limited time only, we are excited to announce the launch of Coca-Cola zero sugar Cinnamon, that we hope our current fans and those looking to try a new flavour will love. It’s a drink full of festive flavour and no sugar, perfect for the lead up to Christmas."

Christmas and Halloween, am I right?

Let's be real, though. Once Halloween passes and the holidays come rolling around, you better believe I'll be craving some cinnamon flavors. Heck, if I lived in the United Kingdom, I'd be sipping on Cinnamon Zero Sugar Coca-Cola throughout the entire holiday season. It's the cozy flavor that'll keep you (and your tastebuds) warm throughout the chilly autumn and winter months, and I'm kind of jealous of everyone who can buy it at their local grocery stores.

Since the flavor isn't available in the United States, I'll be sipping on PSLs until it is (no shame).