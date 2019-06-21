Cue Nelly's "Hot In Herre," because Cierra Ramirez and Trevor Jackson's "Broke Us" music vide is sooo steamy. The video alternates between shots of Ramirez and Jackson alone singing passionately to the camera to the pair mere inches away from each other singing about a broken relationship. You can clearly see the chemistry sizzling between Ramirez and Jackson, who don't even have to touch each other to create some serious sexual tension. Like, who else could do that? Throughout the whole video, I was waiting for them to finally close the gap between them and kiss — but nope, they kept their distance. But I guess that's just the whole point of the song, right? "Broke Us" is about two lovers who hit a wall in their relationship and desperately long for each other. It seems they are just waiting for someone to make the first move and patch things up.

In the chorus, Ramirez and Jackson sing, "Tell me is there any coming back from this f*ck up 'cause I think I broke us. Yeah, I know I broke us." The couple's voices sound beautiful together, but the music video told a different story, one where the couple wasn't exactly a perfect match.

For example, the video showed a home totally trashed. There were broken records and lamps everywhere and the sink was piled with tons of dirty dishes — a representation of the couple's failed relationship, which both parties stopped putting effort into.

In another scene, Ramirez and Jackson laid side by side with their bare backs showing, but they made no effort toward getting close to each other. In the end, one of them finally made a move, but not the one viewers were expecting.

Watch the whole thing play out in the music video for "Broke Us."

Viewers may recognize Cierra Ramirez from the Freeform hit TV show Good Trouble, which is a spin-off series of The Fosters, which Ramirez also starred in. In case you're wondering how Ramirez came to work with Jackson, both she and Jackson are signed with the same label, EMPIRE, and are also both part of the Freeform family. Jackson currently stars in Grown-ish.

Speaking of their collaboration, Ramirez said:

It’s been an amazing experience for both of my worlds to collide. Trevor and I, both being on Freeform TV shows and being signed to the same label, EMPIRE, seemed like the perfect fit for a collab and I couldn't be happier. He's so talented and he brings so much to “Broke Us.”

Jackson was equally as excited to work with Ramirez. He said:

Cierra asked me to be a part of the record while I was finishing up my album, Rough Drafts Pt. 2 and what I liked most about it was that it wasn’t your traditional pop break-up song. It has a certain amount of honesty and pain that I know will touch the listeners!

The music video for "Broke Us" has made me so excited for new music from both stars. The good news is that Cierra Ramirez has an LP coming out very soon (like this-summer soon), as well as a few more music videos. Until then, you can catch Ramirez and Jackson on Good Trouble and Grown-ish on Freeform.