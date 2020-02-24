Luna Stephens is growing up so fast. It's less than two months into 2020 and the tot has already hit some pretty big milestones. From autograph signings, to public appearances with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Luna is truly living her best life and, thankfully, her parents document every precious moments on social media for all to see. Chrissy Teigen's video of Luna getting her first haircut is so adorable — and also made me envious of the toddler.

Teigen and Legend enlisted the help of their close pal and celebrity hairstylist, Jen Atkin, to get the job done. NBD, but I, too, wouldn't trust just anyone with Luna's perfect curls, so it only made sense to get one of the best in the industry to trim them.

It all began on Feb. 13 when Luna told her parents she wanted a haircut "right now" after previously not wanting to let go of any of her curls. Teigen snapped a bunch of videos of Luna asking "Auntie Jen" to cut her hair, and offering the stylist $5 in return.

"She's ready for a haircut," Teigen said as Legend prompted Luna to ask Atkin what her "day rate" is. Watch the hilarious conversation below.

From there, I can only imagine that Teigen and Atkin exchanged texts and schedules until they were finally able to meet up for Luna's first haircut. On the night of Sunday, Feb. 23, the haircut happened in the comfort of Teigen and Legend's family room, where most of their fun times at home take place.

Luna was all smiles as Atkin worked her magic, but gave a super confused look when the discussion turned to payment for the services. "Do you have Apple Pay, Luna?" Teigen asked her daughter, who said "No" in response. Atkin then joked that she'll take "one apple" for the haircut. Check out Luna's first haircut in the video below.

It's safe to say this is the first of many haircuts Luna will get from Atkin as the years go by.