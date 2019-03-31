When it comes to relatable celebrities, Chrissy Teigen easily takes the cake. In a society that pressures women to "bounce back" as quickly as possible after giving birth, the the mom-of-two isn't afraid to get real with her followers when it comes to addressing issues like body image, postpartum depression, parenting struggles, and more. On Saturday, March 30, the star opened up about why she's more than OK with her body after giving birth, and Chrissy Teigen's tweet about her weight gain post-pregnancy is honestly a breath of fresh air.

Teigen is no stranger to hitting back at body shamers and trolls on social media in the name of body positivity, but the cookbook author admitted that she too, just like the rest of us, has days where she's still coming to terms with body insecurities and her "new normal."

On Saturday, March 30, the two-time cookbook author took to Twitter to address a common question she gets asked by her fans: How do you eat like this?

She wrote:

"[H]ow do you eat like this??" - basically I am 20 pounds heavier than I was before [M]iles.

Teigen hit back on the misconception that women need to lose all of the weight gained by pregnancy and that there's a timeline for it.

"He's 10 months old," she continued. "I never lost the last bit because I just love food too much. Just coming to terms with my new normal, when I had this certain number for so long!"

The Lip Sync Battle host was also quick to point out that being thinner doesn't equate to being better. She wrote:

The thinnest I've ever been was right after Luna. Postpartum depression. I'LL TAKE THESE POUNDS AND THIS FEELING!

In the past, Teigen has opened up about her struggles with postpartum depression, which she reportedly experienced three months after giving birth to her daughter, Luna.

"I thought postpartum was, you have the baby and you're sad," she told Glamour in a November 2018 interview. "It was like, no. It sneaks up on a lot of people. That's why I thought it was important for me to talk about."

Since then, the star has focused on staying healthy and happy, and in July, she took to Twitter to share a video of her proudly flaunting her "mom bod."

She explained, "Instagram is crazy. I think it’s awesome people have killer bodies and are proud to show them off (I really do!!) but I know how hard it can be to forget what (for lack of a better word) regular ol’ bodies look like when everyone looks bonkers amazing."

Teigen continued:

Also I don't really call this 'body confidence' because I'm not quite there yet. I'm still super insecure. I'm just happy that I can make anyone else out there feel better about themselves!

Saturday's tweet is just one more example of the star keeping it real when it comes to post-pregnancy changes, and who can't relate when it comes to loving food? Her refreshing attitude about embracing the skin you're in is just another reason Teigen is arguably one of the most down-to-earth celebrities out there, and I'm so here for it.