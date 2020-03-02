Chrissy Teigen has had enough of internet trolls who criticize her every move. Every time Teigen posts an innocent photo or video of her two children, Luna and Miles, she receives unnecessary hate comments for the most random things. This time, after Teigen shared a video painting Luna's nails, a fan made an inappropriate comment about Luna's feet and, of course, Teigen couldn't remain silent. Chrissy Teigen's response to a fan criticizing a video of Luna's feet is epic.

It all started when Teigen shared a clip painting Luna's toenails on Feb. 27. "Late night pedicures with Luna and her monkey toesssss," Teigen captioned her post. The clip showed a close up of Luna's adorable little feet, and Teigen couldn't help but remark how cute they looked. "They're so tiny," Teigen gushed. After prompting Luna to show off her "monkey toes," Teigen said, "So cute. My little monkey toes. I love it."

While the video seemed innocent enough, one fan immediately found a problem with it. "So many pervs on the internet I wouldn't post my daughter's feet like that," the fan tweeted.

"Good so don't," Teigen snapped back. "It's not a clap back. It's not a comeback. It's not a drag. it's not a story. just tired of u, thanks."

Actor Niccole Thurman came to Teigen's defense, writing, "Yikes being a parent online is insane mostly because people like this always have SOMETHING to say like WHY and also WHAT."

"Honestly I’m really tired in general. I can’t say anything. Anything. so I don’t. I don’t say anything like I used to. and yet even those random moments when I do... this," Teigen wrote back.

While appearing on the Today show on Feb. 20, Teigen revealed she gets mommy-shamed for "pretty much everything" online.

"Any time I post a picture of them holding ribs or eating sausage, I get a lot of criticism," Teigen revealed. "And TV is another big one. We have TV on a lot in my house. John and I work on television. We love watching television."

Hear Teigen's comments in the video below.

Teigen has no shame replying to trolls and putting them in their place every time they criticize her.