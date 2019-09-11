Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were the subject of a President Trump Twitter rant this week. Trump, apparently heated about an interview Legend did about criminal justice, called Legend boring and not only insulted both Legend and Teigen in the tweets, but he refused to even include Teigen's name. He merely referred to her as Legend's "filthy-mouthed wife." Teigen opened up about how it felt to read the President's thread in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres airing on Wednesday, Sept. 11, and Chrissy Teigen's reaction to Trump's "filthy-mouthed wife" tweet was apparently emotional.

On Sept. 8, Trump made clear his feelings about the final installment of Lester Holt's Justice For All series on MSNBC. Legend was interviewed in that installment, and Trump apparently didn't like it at all. He complained about not getting any credit for his and the republican party's work on criminal justice reform. Then he name-dropped Legend.

"Guys like boring musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is - but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed," Trump tweeted.

This tweet didn't go over well with Teigen, Legend, and their fans. About an hour after Trump's tweet, Teigen and Legend responded with tweets of their own.

“Lol what a p*ssy a** b*tch. Tagged everyone but me. An honor, mister president," Teigen's tweet said.

"Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody--ANYBODY--will praise you. Melania, please praise this man. He needs you," Legend tweeted.

The couple tried to get #PresidentP*ssyA**B*tch trending after that, but Twitter wouldn't allow it. So Teigen went on Ellen!

In the interview, DeGeneres asked Teigen how she felt about the president's tweet. Teigen is blocked by Trump on Twitter, so she didn't see the tweet until someone sent her a screenshot.

"My heart stopped because at that moment you know that you're about to get just the wildest group of people ever," Teigen told DeGeneres.

“He just went in. He called John a boring musician and his filthy-mouthed wife. Which, those two things are true. John is boring. I do have a filthy mouth,” she continued. “But when the card lands on you that day, it’s really just like, ugh crap. Your whole night is ruined. We spent the entire rest of the night just sitting next to each other, handing each other our phone, ‘Should I say this? Should I say this?’ ‘No.’ ‘Should I should say this? ‘No. It has to be funnier.’ ‘No, because we’re mad.’”

Teigen noted that she didn't even know Legend had participated in the MSNBC series, so to see her name mentioned in the tweet was not only out of place, but also confusing and shocking.

“It was a weird feeling. I was really angry. I think my eyes filled up with water just at the shock of it," Teigen revealed. "The, ‘I can’t believe this really happened right now.’ He just goes on these rants, usually very late at night for him. You just wait for him to say something, but you don’t think it’s going to be you.”

Teigen said she's already laughing about it now, thanks in part to her friends (and I'm sure the slew of people on the internet who jumped to her and Legend's support). When asked if she's going to let this whole ordeal go, she said with a smile, "Yeah, maybe."

Donald is quaking!!