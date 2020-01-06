The moment all This Is Us fans were waiting for finally happened during the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5. A promo revealing this season's surprise guest aired and it was none other than the John Legend. While fans of the show shared their excitement for Legend's upcoming role, there was one fan of the EGOT winner who was even more blindsided than This Is Us fans. Chrissy Teigen's reaction to John Legend's cameo on This Is Us is so on-brand for her.

During the awards show, a brief promo teased the season four midseason premiere of This Is Us, showing Legend behind a piano (of course). The clip didn't give much about Legend's role away, spurring fans to take to Twitter with plenty of questions and reactions.

"I’m sorry, did I just see @johnlegend on a preview for @NBCThisisUs? I’m already watching NBC, you don’t have to try to entice me. #thisisus," one fan wrote. While another had a response that caught Teigen's attention.

"Please tell us more about John on this is us," the Twitter user pleaded, directing the tweet at Teigen. Teigen replied: "I had no idea until now and still don’t get it? his song or himself?"

So it seems that despite spending the majority of her time with Legend, Teigen is just as confused as everyone else when it comes to Legend's mysterious new role on the show. While Legend normally replies to his wife's funny tweets, the singer has remained silent on social media about his top-secret This Is Us role.

Dan Fogelman, the co-creator of the family drama, teased new cast members during a fan event in August. "I would say that there’s a lot of secret new cast members who are going to be a big deal coming up," Fogelman said, according to People.

Fans will have to wait until Tuesday, Jan. 14, to find out what Legend's role will actually be. For now, all you can do is stalk his Twitter account to see if he responds to Teigen's confusion.