Confession time: I recently got Botox injected into my jaw muscles so I'd stop grinding my teeth in my sleep, and lemme tell ya — it's made a hella difference in the amount of Motrin I have to pop every morning. Did I post on Twitter or Instagram about this magical transformation? Nope. Because I'm not as cool as Chrissy Teigen, who's made it a habit to disclose on social media the kind of personal details most of us tend to keep on the DL. Case in point: Have you seen Chrissy Teigen's Instagram about Botoxing her armpits? It's totally TMI and that's precisely why we love it (and her).

The Lip Sync Battle host hit up her Insta Story on Aug. 14, where she shared a video of "her favorite human" — Dr. Jason Diamond from Celebrity Plastic Surgeons of Beverly Hills — injecting a syringe full of Botox right into her armpit while she covered her face with a blue cloth. That shiz looked mad painful, though Teigen can be heard saying in the clip that while it looked very frightening, it "really wasn't anything."

Good to know!

Teigen also later explained in the caption of her vid that getting botox in her pits was "truly the best move I ever made" because "I can wear silk again without soaking woohoo!"

Take a look:

Instagram/ChrissyTeigen

It's kinda cool, right? My favorite part was when the physician assistant told Teigen it looked like she had chicken skin, and Teigen just calmly replied, "Cool, delicious."

Man, I just love her.

Anyhoo, the whole thing was over in a couple of seconds, and now the model mama will never have to suffer sweaty armpits again. TBH, I'm kinda jelly, aren't you?

If you are considering getting it done for yourself, here's what you need to know: According to the International Hyperhidrosis Society (Hyperhidrosis is the medical term for excessive armpit sweating, ICYDK) the cost for two underarms is around $1,000, and follow-up injections are required to maintain dryness at intervals of about 7 to 16 months.

Or, you know, you could just throw out all of your silk shirts.

BTW, this isn't the first time Teigen's copped to getting some type of work done on her armpits. In a 2017 interview with Refinery29, she admitted that she had armpit liposuction to remove extra fat from the area — and, like, who even knew that was a thing?

"I had an armpit sucked out, which was one of the best things," she explained. "It’s a big secret, but I don’t care. It was nine years ago or so. And I had two inches to my armpit. Now it’s back though, so now I’ve gotta pay for [liposuction] again. It was so easy. It made me feel better in dresses; I felt more confident. It was the dumbest, stupidest thing I've ever done. The dumbest, but I like it. Whatever, I have no regrets, honestly."

Teigen's arms look pretty damn good, y'all! So yeah, I totally want this procedure done now, too. Who knew there was so much you could do to improve your underarms?

All hail Chrissy Teigen, the armpit queen!