Chrissy Teigen — also known as the most relatable celebrity ever — spoiled fans the night of the Oscars with all her social media posts about the prestigious event and star-studded after parties. On Teigen's agenda was attending Beyoncé's Oscars party with John Legend, and, like any Beyoncé fan would react, Teigen couldn't believe she was in the presence of the Queen B herself. She tried to play it cool around the "Formation" singer, but Chrissy Teigen's Instagram about Beyoncé's Oscars party shows she was totally starstruck.

On Sunday, Feb. 9, Teigen and Legend attended the 92nd Academy Awards. Teigen wore a gorgeous turquoise gown with a matching handbag, while Legend opted for a classic black-and-white suit and tie. The couple showed some adorable PDA while on the red carpet, which surely had viewers gushing at home. Teigen and Legend had a busy night, to say the least. Besides taking pictures on the red carpet and staying for the entirety of the show, the couple posed for a Vanity Fair photoshoot, attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after party, and finished their night by going to Beyoncé's Oscars party.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Not to mention, Teigen also changed into a ruffled white dress before taking off for Beyoncé's celebration. On Instagram, Teigen admitted she didn't have the confidence to go over and speak to Beyoncé herself. Since Teigen didn't want the Queen B thinking she simply ignored her, the Lip Sync Battle host apologized to Beyoncé and told her she has nothing but love for her.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"Changed for the night!! @Beyonce if there is any, any way you’re reading this please just know I stare at you and don’t talk because I am truly so nervous to say something stupid but we love you and thank you so much!!!" Teigen captioned her video post, which showed Legend giving her some adorable pecks on the cheek.

Over on Twitter, Teigen chose a different caption for her video. "Prom 2020!!!!!" Teigen wrote.

Beyoncé, please comes through and reply back to Teigen. The internet demands it.