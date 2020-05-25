Chrissy Teigen has been throwing it back to her early days as a model on social media in recent weeks. On Thursday, May 21, Teigen — who is known to hilariously poke fun at herself — shared an epic throwback from her time on the Ed Hardy runway in 2011, and after fans went wild for it, she decided to keep digging through the archives. Chrissy Teigen’s Deal Or No Deal Instagram includes a joke about once having the same job as Meghan Markle.

Teigen shared a photo of herself as a "briefcase girl" from the game show in March 2007, and it was truly the ultimate throwback. "This feels like an alternate universe," Teigen captioned the photo, but the fun didn't end there.

In the comments section of her own post, Teigen went into more detail about her brief stint on Deal or No Deal, and it was as amazing as any fan of hers would expect.

“I never understood when I was supposed to make the sad face,” Teigen wrote alongside the pic of her awkward expression while holding up a $750,000 suitcase. “I think that’s why I was gently replaced.”

Teigen's third remark was a nod to Markle's time as a briefcase girl on the same show. "I love my husband Harry please respect us," she quipped.

In a pic posted on the Comments By Celebs page, Markle is seen looking overzealous as she held up a briefcase of $5. Though both women appeared on Deal or No Deal, Teigen previously confirmed that she never actually worked with The Duchess of Sussex.

“I think she came in the second season or so. I did it from the pilot season to first, but then I got demoted because I couldn’t walk down the stairs,” Teigen told Andy Cohen in 2018. Teigen also joked that she always tells her husband, John Legend, that it could have been her who married Prince Harry instead of Markle, hence her aforementioned comment.

Fans can all agree that Markle and Teigen have come a long way since their time on the game show — and ended up with exactly who they are supposed to be with.