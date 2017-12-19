Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Body Language Reveals Their Love Is Stronger Than Ever

As a rule, I try not to get to overly invested in celebrity couples. It's not "my thing." Well, except for the fact that I am pretty obsessed with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. I can't help myself. I root for them. Every time I see them together, I feel like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's body language is saying that this romance is the real deal. And folks, if they were ever to break up, oh, lord, love would be dead forever. Listen, I’m not proud of how much I care about the success of their relationship, but here we are.

To learn more about what their body language actually reveals about their relationship (and to make sure what I am seeing isn't just wishful thinking), I contacted body language expert Susan Constantine to get her take on what the couple is communicating about the private dynamic of their relationship, without saying a word. It's amazing what you can learn about how people feel about one another, just by the angle of their body and their subtle expressions, if you know what to look for. Here's what she had to say about Chrissy and John.

1. They Genuinely Enjoy Each Other’s Company

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When decoding the body language in this first image, Constantine was immediately drawn to where both John and Chrissy placed their arms. "We see her with her hand on his shoulder. You often see this when someone feels like they are pals,“ she said. "You see his arm is reached more around her waist, which is showing intimacy and closeness."

While Chrissy's arms may indicate that she views John as friend, Constantine explains that the rest of her body indicates a greater level of romantic affection. “Her head is leaning in for the photograph, and her torso is pushed toward him, which shows the two of them are intimately connected, that they’re generally having a good time."

She concludes that, from this image, she can see that they really enjoy one another's company, because "they are showing genuine smiles [and] their eyes are lit up, so they genuinely really like each other."

2. John Really Has It Bad For Chrissy

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to Constantine, the second image further illustrates their dynamic that Chrissy sees John as her pal, and John is more expressive in his affection, at least in public.

"Again, he’s got his arm around her waste tugging her into his torso," says Constantine, "But then, we see her — even though [her head] is angled toward him — her eyes are darting off in the opposite direction, and she’s kind of defocused."

What that dynamic means according to Constantine is that "she holds him a little more at distance." But again, this doesn't mean that their relationship isn't strong and loving. "She’s not unhappy being there she’s just not feeling it the way her husband is," she continues. But after all, who knows how the dynamic might change behind closed doors.

3. They Are Both Lovers And Friends

In the final picture, which is one taken by them, we get the deepest look at their relationship — which, according to Constantine, is one that is very connected and affectionate. She says, "She's got her cheek pushed into the side of his face. The two of them the really do love each other. There’s … no angst or frustration or anger or disharmony between the two of them."

While Constantine’s overall conclusion is that he is more invested emotionally than she is, based on consistent signs throughout all the pictures, she also concludes that they are very much in love and share a close friendship as well. In other words, my celebrity couple crush is totally validated. Viva romance and happily ever after!

