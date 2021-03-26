If you know these two, then you probably won't be too surprised by this, but apparently, Chrissy Teigen had public restroom sex with John Legend at a very unlikely event. During a March 25 appearance on The Late Late Show, she joined host James Corden in a round of "Spill Your Guts," where she was asked about the "strangest place" she and Legend "have ever been intimate with each other." Her answer: a public restroom at the United States Democratic National Convention.

"One time, at the Grammys [in 2015], I had said that we had sex at 'that Obama thing' and that came out wrong," Teigen explained to Corden. "Because what I actually meant was, it was 'that Obama thing,' but it wasn't with them or near them... It was the DNC, actually." And although Teigen didn't mention the year it happened — only mentioning that it was "a while ago" — it's possible the deed went down at the 2008 DNC, shortly before Barack Obama was elected president. Legend performed at the event that year, and he invited his then-girlfriend Teigen to watch him. "We had some fun days," she recalled to Corden. However, it seems to me these two are still having fun.

This isn't the first time Teigen has opened up about her public sexcapades with her man. During an April 2014 interview with Cosmopolitan, Teigen revealed she and Legend are members of the Mile High Club (but only after texting her husband for permission to tell the scandalous story, of course). "We were on our way to Thailand to see my parents, flying commercial first-class. We were under a blanket. We weren't even in one of those pod things," she explained. "I feel like we should get a trophy for that." Later, Teigen added, "Mom and Dad are going to nail me for this!" LOL.

In the same interview, Teigen also told Cosmo about how she and Legend "hooked up" at his hotel 14 hours after meeting on the set of "Stereo" back in 2006. She noted that their A+ sex life is fueled by "good communication and a glass of wine," adding, "We're by no means freaky-deaky, but let's just say, we're open to things." And apparently, a public restroom at the DNC is one of those things.

Teigen and Legend have quite the romance, and they certainly know how to keep their relationship interesting.