Are you ready for some seriously NSFW, but also seriously excellent content? Chris Pratt's Instagram from his honeymoon with Katherine Schwarzenegger is pretty much the most hilarious thing you'll see all day. No, seriously. It's a major LOL.

In case you missed it: Schwarzenegger and Pratt tied the knot on June 8, 2019. Pratt announced the news on Instagram with an adorable picture of them holding hands smiling at each other all dressed up for their special day. In the caption he wrote:

Yesterday was the best day of our lives!We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed.

After they said their vows, Us Weekly reports they headed to Hawaii for their honeymoon. Anyone who's ever been to Hawaii can attest to the fact that the UV index is high there. Even if you're not prone to sunburns, you might get a burn. And, well, let's just say things didn't pan out so great for our boy Pratt. He posted a NSFW picture of his backside that is truly burnt to a crisp with the exception of his butt with the hilarious caption, "Suns out guns outI might have got a toouuuch crispy on the honeymoon#Aloe"

Other celebs chimed in with hilarious comments. Gwyneth Paltrow simply wrote, "I’ve got some goop for that." LOL.

"Now I know what to send for a wedding present," chimed in Ethan Hawke. "Also, you don’t have to work this hard to have an excuse to show off your tush! I thought it was inappropriate - my wife said, “I love it!” Hmmmm."

Obvi, Pratt's new bride also had to chime in, just simply commenting three fire emojis. A nice little double entendre, if you will.

Minus the sunburn, things seem to be going swimmingly in the Schwarzenegger-Pratt household. For his birthday on June 21, Schwarzenegger got Pratt two pet pigs. The gift was definitely a hit. Pratt posted a picture of the adorable pigs on Instagram alongside a lengthy caption:

Thank you Katherine for my new pet Kune-Kune pigs!!! Best birthday present ever!! We named them Tim and Faith because they’re beautiful and their love is palpable and inspiring. I love them and can’t wait to watch them grow. And no they will not be bacon! They are the newest members of the Friendly Kingdom, select animals including sheep, goats, and pigs who we’ve pardoned. They will spend their entire lives thriving at the farm, until they pass naturally many, many years from now. Historically our relationship with animals has taught us so many valuable life lessons- ranging from the harsh realities of the cycle of life to the rewards of compassion, stewardship, love and care. #godbless#friendlykingdom#farmlife

Here are the cute little piggies:

Here's to hoping Ethan Hawke pulls through with some aloe vera for Pratt. Or maybe Gwyneth Paltrow has an assistant messenger over some Goop products. Someone please just help this guy out so he can enjoy his life of matrimonial bliss with his wife and his cute pet pigs.