When Avengers: Infinity War cut to black and then started to roll credits, a hushed pall took over the theater I was sitting in, the shock of watching Earth's Mightiest Heroes lose too much for those in attendance. The sequel, currently known simply as Avengers 4, needs to answer so many questions and right so many wrongs. But what if it doesn't? What if the shocks keep on coming? That's a new fear struck into the hearts of fans when Chris Hemsworth's quotes about Avengers 4 surfaced over the weekend.

The death of half of the characters at the end of Avengers: Infinity War was perhaps most surprising because of which half it was. Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Hemsworth are the longest-running actors in the series, so most fans seemed to assume they would be the ones killed off in the film. This would leave the newer additions to step up to the plate and save the day.

Instead, it was those newer characters who were offed. The movie removed Tom Holland's Spider-Man, Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther, and Benedict Cumberbatch's Dr. Strange, not to mention most of the Guardians of the Galaxy, from the lineup. This makes finding a way to undo what was done a lot more urgent.

As one of the survivors of the purge, Chris Hemsworth will be heavily featured in the coming film. And according to him, the shocks haven't even started.

Speaking to Esquire, Hemsworth said:

If you were shocked by [Infinity War], I think the second one is even more shocking, for other reasons entirely. That’s what kind of blew me away the first time I read both scripts, is how they managed to orchestrate so many different characters but give them each their own separate shot and moments, and have it be elevated and feel fresh and unique—not just like a messy, thrown-together assembly of these guys.

Also, of the two films, Hemsworth says the second one, which the Marvel Cinematic Universe refuses to reveal the title of, was far more exciting for him than the first.

The second one, I’m probably even more excited about. Just for people to see. I just think it’s another step again. Each step we seem to take with these films, I’ve loved the fact that there’s been growth and evolution, and it continues to surprise people as opposed to sort of flat-lining, which was obviously always a fear—that they’d run out of ideas or run dry of creative excitement. For me, this whole experience has been incredible. In particular the last one.

Considering how much Hemsworth did in the first film, including hanging out with the Guardians, holding open the iris of the forge, taking the full brunt of a dying star's energy, and getting to wield Stormbreaker, I cannot imagine what the new film has that's even more exciting.

Meanwhile, though it's been nearly a decade since he first picked up Thor's hammer, Hemsworth says he's found a new energy in playing the character. And it's all thanks to Ghostbusters.

That was some of the most fun I’ve ever had on set, and probably my real jumping-in point to improvisation... From Thor 3, definitely, it became hugely improvised. I’m so glad I’ve been able to work with Paul prior to that. So by the time I got to Thor 3, I was incredibly enthusiastic to do it. Taika Waititi, the director, had the same opinion. And we carried that into Avengers.

Will there be a Thor 4 after Avengers 4? (Or perhaps better, a Thor: Ragnarok 2?) Hemsworth doesn't say, but if he survives the second round with Thanos, the chances are probably better than average.

Avengers 4: No, There's Still No Title, Stop Asking arrives in theaters May 3, 2019.