The Rihanna Navy is clapping back after a certain ex took to her latest Instagram to post not one, but three thirsty AF messages. Judging from Chris Brown's comments on Rihanna’s Instagram, it's clear that the Savage x Fenty designer's photo of her posing in lingerie had her ex feeling a certain type of way, and fans are calling him out for it. The responses are not holding back and telling Brown to back off and leave RiRi alone, because what is he doing?

It's been a whirlwind couple of weeks for the "Love On The Brain" hitmaker, who pulled off a successful Savage x Fenty runway show complete with plenty of booty popping, size-inclusive models, and even an appearance by Normani. On Friday, Sept. 20, everyone's favorite Bad Gal took to Instagram to plug the newest collection from her lingerie line, writing "be the first to have this and more pieces from the @savagexfenty show now on SAVAGEX.com" alongside a photo of her posing in a black lace set and black leather gloves.

Brown was quick to slide into the comments section with three messages, first referencing the prop in the image, writing "I wanna be the lamp." He then posted a smirking face emoji and then a flushed face emoji. Considering that the comments come a decade after the singer — who first dated Rihanna in 2008 and then again in 2012 — was arrested for attacking his then-girlfriend back on Feb. 8, 2009 — fans were pretty outraged by the audacity of his commentary.

Tens of thousands of the star's followers took to the social media platform to call Brown out for his comments. One wrote, "Just leave her alone, as if she’d want you pleaseee," while another responded, "the AUDACITY you have is yikes."

While RiRi has yet to publicly respond to Brown's thirsty comments, this isn't the first time that the "No Guidance" singer has posted some eyebrow-raising messages to his ex's social media.

Back on May 1, Brown commented on another Savage x Fenty post, writing, "BOUGHT TO BREAK DA INTERNET. KEEP RISING QUEEN."

He then added, "MUSIC SOON PLEASE."

Meanwhile, back in Nov. 2018, Brown let his feelings be known when he commented on a photo of Rihanna posing in red lingerie with a flushed face emoji.

Shortly afterwards, Rihanna took to her Instagram stories to share a cryptic post about moving on that many fans took to be directed at Brown.

"There may be times when it seems that you cannot go forward, but at least you do not have to go backward," she wrote in the Nov. 24 post. “You may not know how to forge ahead, but you can stand firmly on what you know of God."

She continued, "Instead of passively yielding to the enemy, you can say ‘This is the ground I have gained, and I’m not giving it up, devil. You are not driving me back into the hole that God pulled me out of. I am going to stand strong in the power of God until He delivers me."

While RiRi has yet to respond to her ex's most recent comments, something tells me she's too busy living her best life and dating Hassan Jameel, whom she's been romantically linked with for two years. It sounds like it's time for Brown to take some notes from RiRi and move on already.