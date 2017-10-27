Chloe The Mini Frenchie Dog Died & We're So, So Heartbroken

I'm so sad to inform you that Chloe The Mini Frenchie dog has died in a tragic accident. The famous pooch with way more Instagram followers than me was the victim of a reported fatal error at a New York City animal hospital, her owner Loni Edwards revealed in a shocking announcement on Wednesday, Oct. 25. Considering Chloe's previous 'gram was a video of her wearing a dancing bear costume set to the tune of Drake's hit song "Hotline Bling," it's understandable that literally no one saw this coming — not even Edwards.

Unfortunately, it happened, and Edwards had to share the news with her Insta-famous pup's 185K followers. She penned an iPhone note at 6:02 p.m. on Oct. 25 detailing exactly what happened before taking a screenshot and uploading it to Chloe's profile, swiftly breaking everyone's hearts with the news. The tear-jerking note reads,

we're numb and heartbroken to share that chloe has gone to heaven. she was perfectly healthy this morning when she went in for a routine procedure, and did great with the surgery like the fighter she was. she was then brought to blue pearl in chelsea for overnight observation for extra safety and the staff there erroneously directly attached the oxygen to her, the pressure of which blew out her lungs, lead to multiple cardiac arrests and ultimately killed her. she fought so so hard to stay with us, but the fatal error was simply too much for our little nugget to overcome. thank you for loving chloe these past 4 years. she was an incredible pup and we're going to miss her so so much.

A spokesperson for Blue Pearl, the animal hospital where Chloe died, told Page Six that they're looking into the incident. "We are so very sorry for the loss of Chloe, a special dog who brought joy to thousands of people. This was a medical error that shouldn’t have happened," they told the publication. "We are conducting a review and will be taking immediate steps to ensure nothing like this ever again occurs at one of our hospitals. We recognize that pets are part of our families, and we strive to give our patients the same care we would want our own pets to receive." Elite Daily reached out to Blue Pearl for comment, but we did not hear back from the clinic at the time of publication.

Chloe's fans, naturally, are very, very upset that the pup who frequently blessed their Instagram feeds passed away under such tragic and preventable circumstances. Many of them have taken to Twitter to publicly grieve.

"MY HEART HAS SHATTERED OH MY GOD"

CHLOE THE MINI FRENCHIE DIED AND MY HEART HAS SHATTERED OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/7xmnOD7Q4H — Cassandra (@c___andra) October 26, 2017

Chloe the mini frenchie died omg :( — witchin’ ash 🕸 (@ashleyevaristo) October 25, 2017

We were attached!

U really get attached to these dogs on Instagram. I've been thinking about Chloe the mini frenchie since last night and my heart just aches💔 — perplexity (@jenniferortiz) October 26, 2017

Chloe the mini frenchie passed away today. No. It's not a good day. — ava (@avac_) October 25, 2017

One of the many dogs I follow on Instagram died last night and I’m crying like she’s my own. 😥 rip chloe the mini frenchie — spOoKy skiZZY sky (@skizzzysky) October 25, 2017

"Please respect my privacy in this difficult time."

Insta pup Chloe the Mini Frenchie died unexpectedly please respect my privacy in this difficult time — 🦇Hannah Batner🦇 (@hlradner) October 26, 2017

How will we go on with our lives?

Chloe the Mini Frenchie passed away & I don't know if my heart can handle it — Rachel Taylor (@itsRayTay) October 25, 2017

Chloe the mini frenchie died and I am so damn sad about this. Like my year has just been ruined. — liz (@dirtytucson) October 25, 2017

RIP, you precious baby girl.

RIP to Chloe the mini frenchie. 😭 — A$H MONEY (@abercaw) October 27, 2017

RIP Chloe the mini frenchie — Matthew Schwartz (@maschwar45) October 26, 2017

RIP Chloe the mini frenchie 😭 — Daniel Fishel (@o_fishel) October 26, 2017

Some fans are placing their anger beyond Twitter and onto Blue Pearl's Yelp page, which has seen an onslaught of angry reviews since fans were made aware of Chloe's passing. "You killed Chloe!!" one reviewer wrote, while others expressed similar sentiments and scorned the animal hospital for "recklessness and negligence."

In addition to her loyal fans, Chloe's fellow famous dogs have posted tributes to her. TOAST MEETS WORLD (@toastmeetsworld), for example, shared a photo from her "wedding" with a heart drawn around her "bridesmaid" Chloe. "You were the most beautiful bridesmaid a girl could ask for #ChloeTheMini and your infectious smile will be missed dearly," she captioned the photo, making me tear up.

Rest in peace, Chloe. Instagram will never, ever be the same without you, little one.