Now that Labor Day has come and gone and we're officially in the midst of September, it finally feels like sweater weather is just around the corner. While fall doesn't officially start until Sept. 23, there's no denying that those Sunday scaries get extra rough around this time of year, which is why Chipotle is helping us all ease into the weekday routine with a tasty incentive. Chiptle's free delivery for September 2019 is bringing the heat with a spicy freebie, and it's the perfect addition to your condiments cupboard.

In a press release shared on Wednesday, Sept. 4, the fast-casual chain revealed that it was easing its customers out of their post-Labor Day blues by offering free delivery every Sunday during the month of September through Sept. 29. 2019. According to press materials, all you have to do to qualify is put $10 or more in your cart using the Chipotle app or when making your order through Chipotle.com starting on Sept. 8, and voila, you'll be getting your burrito bowl and all the guac without having to worry about any delivery fees.

Per the fine print, the free delivery promotion will only be valid at participating Chipotle locations that are located within Chipotle's delivery areas, so I'd make sure to check that you qualify based on location by entering your address into the app or online. Again, your order will need to be a minimum of $10 (and a maximum of $200) to take advantage, but you won't need to enter a promo code at the checkout to get in on free delivery. While you can use your Chipotle Rewards and other promos on your order, I'd keep in mind that that doesn't count towards your $10 minimum.

As the extra icing (or, rather, guac) on the burrito, the first 50 digital orders will also be getting a "Things You 'Borrow' Kit" completely free of charge alongside their orders. According to Chipotle, it annually misplaces about 5.5 million bottles of Tabasco sauce every year, so it's giving away a special kit featuring a free Tobasco red hot sauce and green hot sauce container and utensils to the first 50 people who place their orders online in select markets on Sunday, Sept. 9. Meanwhile, if you don't happen to live in one of these participating markets, you can simply head online on Sept. 8 to get one.

In other words, Chipotle is making Sundays a little bit easier to stomach (quite literally), and I'm so here for it.

As Tressie Lieberman, Vice President of Digital and Off-Premise of Chipotle, summed up the decision to include the kit in the press release:

We want to bring the entire Chipotle experience to your door or dorm, including the extras that we know get swiped in the restaurant.

Again, the chain's free delivery promotion comes into effect starting on Sunday, Sept. 8, so I'd make sure to clear your plans for the next few Sundays and gather your crew together to get all the guac, chips, and burrito bowls delivered to your doorstep.