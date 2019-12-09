With the holidays just around the corner, Chipotle is helping customers get into the whole treat yo' self spirit of the season with a tasty new giveaway. Chipotle's Holiday Extravaganza Instagram contest will be giving away 500 free burritos (or your entree of choice) at a time over the next week, and it's thankfully so easy to enter. Here's how to submit your name in the running for some freebies and turn your weekday dinner plans around.

From Monday, Dec. 9 to Friday, Dec. 13, Chipotle will be filling your Instagram feed with a handful of free entree codes, courtesy of a giveaway that it's dubbing its Holiday Extravaganza. Every day during this week, the fast food chain will be sharing posts that contain free burrito codes on its official Instagram page. If you happen to be one of the first 500 people to text the IG code to 888-222, you'll receive a redemption code that you can use to score your entree menu of choice completely free of charge at participating Chipotle locations in the U.S. While the codes are called burrito codes, customers who are among the first 500 to enter can choose between a burrito, burrito bowl, single order of tacos, or a salad (subject to availability) when redeeming their codes, according to the fine print.

Unlike most giveaways, Chipotle's is all about timing, so I'd follow the company's Instagram page and turn on post notifications if you want to have a chance at winning free food. With only 500 complimentary entrees up for grabs per post all over the country, you'll want to act very quickly to jump on the deal. Once all of the free food has been claimed, Chipotle will delete the post with the code on it.

As for the fine print, I'd keep in mind that there's a limit of one redemption code per phone number and all applicants must be at least 13 years old to enter. Once you get your redemption code, you have until Dec. 31, 2019 or the deadline that's stated on your ticket to use it before it expires. In addition, you won't be able to use it in combination with other coupons or promos.

According to an Instagram post shared by the company on Monday afternoon, the contest kicks off on Dec. 9, so I'd look out for post notifications to increase your chances of scoring some free burrito bowls and tacos in the coming days.