Free food is always OK in my book, and it tastes even better when you can enjoy it in good company. The holidays are a great time for cozying up on the couch with that special someone (and also for diving into a loaded burrito). It's all about balance, right? This December, Chipotle and Hinge are offering BOGO burritos for you and your match. Sure, there are lots of fancy 5-star restaurants you can treat your date to, but most foodies know that Chipotle has the best burritos (and guac). Your Hinge match will admire your frugality and will be totally cool with chowing down on a tasty burrito from Chipotle. Here's how you can score your free buy-one-get-one burrito coupon.

The BOGO promotion is open to all Hinge members and starts on Thursday, Dec. 13. Hinge's Chipotle offer ends on Monday, Dec. 31, which just so happens to be New Year's Eve. I'm not saying that you should ring in the New Year with a burrito in hand, but it doesn't sound like the worst idea. In addition to burritos, the BOGO deal also applies to bowls, salads, or an order of tacos.

“At Hinge, we're focused on getting our members off the app and out on great dates with someone they'll really connect with. When we learned that our members were connecting over their shared love of Chipotle, we knew we had to do something to bring them together in real life," Jean-Marie McGrath, Hinge's Director of Communications, said in a press release. "This partnership is a great way for Hinge members and Chipotle fans to bond over a burrito this cuffing season.”

All Hinge members will receive a unique code via email. The coupon will be sent to the email address registered to a user's Hinge member account. If you are a Hinge member and don't get your promo code, just reach out to the dating service and a representative from the company will be able to help you out. (Check your junk folder, too. Sometimes emails randomly wind up in there.) Make sure to pull up the offer before you take your date to Chipotle. You don't want to risk looking silly because of any technical difficulties.

When you and your match arrive at Chipotle, just pull up the email offer and show it to the cashier when you are ready to pay. The codes are unique to each individual Hinge member, so you won't be able to directly share the deal with a friend.

According to data collected by Hinge, conversations between users that discussed Chipotle were 2.4 times more likely to end in a date than average conversations. I'm not sure how the exact science that goes into determining these sorts of facts, but I can get behind it. Chipotle is my love language — and so is queso. Seems like I'm not alone. Additional research from Hinge shows that member profiles that mention "queso" are 70 percent more likely to receive a like from other users than profiles without any mention of the cheesy goodness.

The BOGO meal deal can be redeemed at participating Chipotle locations in the U.S. either in-store or online. Oh, and if you have a coupon for free guac or something else, you'll have to save that for your next date. The BOGO promo can't be redeemed with other promotions, coupons, or offers.

If there's any way to find true love, it's definitely over Chipotle. Mexican food is the ultimate icebreaker because it's completely messy or it is for me, anyway. I'm that person who goes through four napkins for every two bites of Chipotle. But, hey, if you can bond over burritos, you and your match can probably handle whatever life throws at you.